Wolf Trap Announces Full Capacity Shows - Harry Connick Jr., Train, Straight No Chaser, and More!

On June 15, Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts announced the first in a series of new live summer music performances to take place at the Filene Center, adding to the previously announced celebrations surrounding Wolf Trap's 50thAnniversary Season. Following all local, state and federal government health guidelines, all August and September shows will welcome audiences at full capacity.



Newly announced shows include Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Waxahatchee; Harry Connick Jr.; Indigo Girls with Ani DiFranco; Train with Vertical Horizon; Straight No Chaser; Lindsey Stirling; Pink Martini featuring China Forbes; Renée Fleming with the National Symphony Orchestra; and Yacht Rock Revue.



Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10:00 a.m.at wolftrap.org, the official source for purchasing Wolf Trap performance tickets. Tickets may be purchased online at www.wolftrap.org or by calling (703) 255-1868. Wolf Trap's Filene Center Box Office will not be open for walk-up ticket sales.

Full Lineup

August 4 - Straight No Chaser

August 5 - Lindsey Stirling with special guest Kiesza

August 6 - Renée Fleming with National Symphony Orchestra, Patrick Summers (conductor)

August 11 - Pink Martini featuring China Forbes

August 19 - Train with special guest Vertical Horizon

August 20 - Harry Connick Jr. and his Band

August 22 - Yacht Rock Revue

September 14 - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with special guest Waxahatchee

September 22 - Indigo Girls with special guest Ani DiFranco



Tickets for previously announced reduced-capacity June and July performances at Wolf Trap on sale now and include:

June 18 - Wolf Trap Opera: Bologne "The Anonymous Lover" in Concert with

National Symphony Orchestra, Geoffrey McDonald (conductor)

June 24 - Thank You Community Concert with National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic,

Marin Alsop (conductor), and Madeline Adkins (violin) (invitation only)

June 25 - Thank You Community Concert with "The President's Own" United States Marine Band - Free Country

June 26 - Thank You Community Concert with "The President's Own" United States Marine Band - Big Band

June 27 - Thank You Community Concert with "The President's Own" United States Marine Band -

"Celebrating 50 Years at Wolf Trap"

July 1 - Fifty Years Together: A Celebration of Wolf Trap with National Symphony Orchestra,

JoAnn Falletta (conductor), Cynthia Erivo (vocalist), Christine Goerke (soprano), Joyce Yang (piano)

July 2 + 3 - Wolf Trap Opera: Sondheim "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet" in Concert with

National Symphony Orchestra, Roberto Kalb (conductor)

July 7 - Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange)

July 8 + 9 - Beethoven and Bologne with National Symphony Orchestra, Jonathan Heyward (conductor),

Francesco Dego (violin)

July 10 - Aria Jukebox, The Audience Gets to Choose! (streaming online beginning July 10)

July 10 + 11 - Max Weinberg's Jukebox

July 16 - Wolf Trap Opera: Viardot "Cinderella" ("Cendrillon") | Holst "Savitri" in Concert,

Wolf Trap Orchestra, Kelly Kuo (conductor)

July 17 - Preservation Hall Jazz Band

July 18 - Big Tony and Trouble Funk with Special Guest Sugar Bear, The Legendary DJ Kool

July 20 - Inez Barlatier "Ayiti: Stories and Songs from Haiti" - Children's Performance

July 21 - Oran Etkin: Timbalooloo "Finding Friends Far From Home" - Children's Performance

July 21 + 22 - An Evening with Amos Lee

July 23 - Wolf Trap Opera: "STARias: Opera's Most Powerful Moments" with National Symphony Orchestra, Christopher Allen (conductor), Tamara Wilson (soprano), Michelle DeYoung (mezzo-soprano), Paul Groves (tenor), Ryan Speedo Green (bass-baritone), Raymond Aceto (bass) and more

July 24 - Dan + Claudia Zanes with Friends "New Beginnings" - Children's Performance

July 24 + 25 - Chris Thile

July 27 - Joanie Leeds "All the Ladies" - Children's Performance

July 28 - Elena Moon Park and Friends - Children's Performance

July 28 - Aoife O'Donovan with members of The Knights

July 29 - The War and Treaty

July 30 + 31 - Norm Lewis with National Symphony Orchestra

July 31 - Maryland Youth Ballet "Snow White" - Children's Performance

