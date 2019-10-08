Virginia Stage Presents DETROIT '67

Turntables turn to turmoil in the heart of Detroit when a mysterious woman enters the lives of siblings Chelle and Lank. Underground basement parties are the talk of the town as the spirit of Motown breaks barriers across neighborhoods. As race riots erupt in their beloved city, tensions escalate at home. How will this family keep it together as their community falls apart?

Detroit '67 is comprised of a company of actors making their Virginia Stage Company debut. Lisa Tharps (Chelle), from New York, has guest-starred in several hit television shows, including "ER", "Sex in the City", "Jessica Jones", and "Law and Order: SVU". Bryce Michael Wood (Lank) has performed in several of the top regional theatres, including Asolo Repertory Theatre, Geva Theatre Center, and the Contemporary American Theatre Festival. Performing in her second play by Detroit '67 playwright Dominique Morisseau, Shenyse LeAnna Harris (Bunny) is a New York-based actor that recently received her Master of Fine Arts degree from Brown University. Freddie Fulton (Sly) has recently performed at Long Wharf Theatre and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Rounding out the Detroit '67 cast is Suzannah Herschkowitz (Caroline), a recent Julliard graduate.

Directing this inspired cast is nationally and internationally acclaimed director, Thomas W. Jones II. His work as a writer, director, and actor has received several Helen Hayes awards, the San Diego critic's award, and the NAACP Phoenix Award.

Detroit '67 begins on October 23 with an official opening night on October 26, and continues with performances through November 10. Tickets for each performance start as low as $25 for children under 12. Discounts are available for groups, students, and members of the military community. Ticket prices will vary throughout the run of the show, so buy early for the best seats at the best prices.



Interviews can be arranged with members of the cast, crew, creative team, or staff of Virginia Stage Company. All reviews are welcome, and tickets can be provided to anyone who wishes to see the production for these purposes.

Virginia Stage Company is southeastern Virginia's leading theatre destination, serving an audience of over 58,000 annually, both at the Wells Theatre and throughout the community. Virginia Stage Company's mission is to "enrich, educate, and entertain the region by creating and producing theatrical art of the highest quality."

Freddie Fulton (Sly) is making his Virginia Stage Company debut with this wonderful production of Detroit '67. Other theater credits include: Classic Stage Company's Julius Caesar (Brutus), Long Wharf Theatre's Paradise Blue (P-Sam), 59E59th/Edinburgh Fringe Festival's Someone Dies at the End (Bama), Seven Guitars (Floyd), Death of the Last Black Man (Black Man with Watermelon), A Soldier's Play (PFC Peterson), etc. Originally from Little Rock, Arkansas, Freddie received his MFA in Acting from Columbia University and is based in New York. He's grateful to the entire VSC team and blessed to have the opportunity to breathe life into this enriching story. To his family, friends, and cast members thank you for your inspiration, it truly means the world to him. Enjoy the show!

Shenyse LeAnna Harris (Bunny) is a New York based actor from Houston, Texas. She holds a Master's degree from Brown/Trinity Rep 2018. This is her second Dominque Morisseau play and her Virginia Stage Company Debut- she is more than delighted to be a part of this process. Shenyse has been in Fetch Clay Make Man (Dallas Theater Center) Our Lady of 121st (Greer Garson Theater) Death of a Salesman, Skeleton Crew (Trinity Repertory).

Suzannah Herschkowitz (Caroline) is a recent graduate of Juilliard and spent this past summer working on The Public's Shakespeare in the Park production of Coriolanus. She is thrilled to make her Virginia State Company debut with this cast and crew.

Lisa Tharps (Chelle) Nina- The Royale, Kitchen Theater, and Geva Theatre; Medea - Medea, Boston Court Theater (Garland, LA Critics, LA Weekly NAACP nominations for Best Leading Actress); Broadway: Nurse - Romeo Juliet - New Victory Theater; Tonya (und) - King Hedley II, Virginia Theatre; Principal Player - Love's Fire: Fresh Numbers - Public Theater, London's Barbican Pit, Nat'l Tour; Off Broadway: Olivia - Twelfth Night - Boomerang Theatre; Paulina - The Winter's Tale - NY Classical; Wit - MCC, Union Square, Nat'l Tour; Principal Player, The Vagina Monologues, Nat'l Tour; Titania - Midsummer Night's Dream - Shakespeare Theater of DC: TV - aired in 2018: "Jessica Jones" (Det. Ruth Sunday), "Power", "Madam Secretary", "Elementary". Film: MADELINE'S MADELINE (Gotham's/Spirit Awards' noms for Best Feature, Cinematography); UNC School of the Arts, Graduate. LisaTharps.com. Grateful

Bryce Michael Wood (Lank) graduated from the University of Notre Dame with his Bachelors and was a Division-I Athlete for the Fighting Irish. Most recently he received his MFA in Acting from UCONN under the direction of Dale AJ Rose. His recent credits include, but aren't limited to: Topdog/Underdog and Twelfth Night at Shakespeare and Company, Glory at the New School, Othello at the Brick Theater, Gloria at Asolo Repertory Theater, The Royale at The Hippodrome Theater, Smart People at both The Geva & Kitchen Theatre, Welcome to Fear City at the Contemporary American Theatre Festival, and Row, where he starred as Muhammed Ali at Goodspeed Opera House. While attending UCONN he was in a multitude of Connecticut Rep. Productions.

Director

Thomas W. Jones II

Scenic Designer

Matthew Allar

Costume Designer

Dr. L. Nyrobi N. Moss

Lighting Designer

Mary Frances Parker

Sound Designer

Stage Manager

Karen Currie

Assistant Stage Manager

Meg Morrill





Related Articles Shows View More Central Virginia Stories

More Hot Stories For You