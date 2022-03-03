Virginia Stage Company Welcomes New Managing Director

Virginia Stage Company is pleased to announce and welcome its new Managing Director, Jeff Ryder. Mr. Ryder joins Producing Artistic Director Tom Quaintance in advancing the vision of Virginia Stage Company and ensuring continued artistic, organizational, and financial excellence. His unique background in arts leadership, community service, strategic planning, and dedication to community engagement will bolster VSC's mission to enrich the lives of our Hampton Roads community through the arts.

Mr. Ryder spent the last decade at Cleveland Play House, where he was able to make his mark in a variety of diverse roles, most recently as Associate Managing Director. Mr. Ryder's varied experience, including HR, ticketing, development, and financial oversight makes him uniquely qualified for the Managing Director role. He has also played an active role in his community by volunteering with several nonprofits and community groups, including Cleveland Kids' Book Bank. He has served on various boards and as an adjunct instructor at Cleveland State University, showing his commitment to arts education.

"I am tremendously excited to welcome Jeff Ryder as Managing Director of Virginia Stage Company," says Producing Artistic Director Tom Quaintance. "Jeff has a wide range of management and finance experience, and his deep commitment to the critical role a theatre plays in building community perfectly aligns with our mission and values."

Mr. Ryder says, "I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the team at Virginia Stage Company as Managing Director. I look forward to getting to know the Hampton Roads Community and working with the team to make VSC a welcoming artistic home for all members of our community. VSC has strong leadership in Producing Artistic Director Tom Quaintance and the Board of Directors and I look forward to working with them to continue to advance this wonderful organization."

Mr. Ryder will begin his tenure at Virginia Stage Company at the end of March 2022.

Virginia Stage Company is Southeastern Virginia's leading theatre destination, serving an audience of over 58,000 annually, both at the Wells Theatre and throughout the community. Virginia Stage Company's mission is to "enrich, educate, and entertain the region by creating and producing theatrical art of the highest quality."