Virginia Rep's Children's Theatre Presents TUCK EVERLASTING: TYA EDITION

Virginia Repertory Theatre announces the company of the first production of the 2019/2020 Children's Season, Tuck Everlasting, opening Friday, October 18, 2019, at The Children's Theatre at Willow Lawn. This Co-World Premiere, adapted for young audiences from the 2016 Broadway Production, is a magical adventure for the whole family. Natalie Babbitt's effervescent children's novel leaps from page to stage in this vibrant new musical, onstage through December 1, 2019, at The Children's Theatre at Willow Lawn, 1601 Willow Lawn Drive, Richmond, Virginia 23230.

Matt Polson will be joining the company in his Children's Theatre directorial debut. Previously, Polson has directed for Virginia Rep On Tour, as well as Virginia Opera's in-school touring. He was recently seen onstage in Gloria (co-produced with Cadence Theatre Company; Richmond Theatre Critics Circle Award nomination for Best Actor), River Ditty and Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Choreographer Mallory Keene returns to The Children's Theatre after recently choreographing this summer's Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical. Rounding out the direction team, Jason Marks will serve as Musical Director. Other Virginia Rep musical direction credits for Marks include last season's Huck and Tom and the Mighty Mississippi and Mr. Popper's Penguins.

Lucy Caudle will star as Winnie Foster. Caudle was last seen in Atlantis at Virginia Rep's November Theatre, and received an RTCC Award nomination for Most Promising Newcomer. In his Virginia Rep debut, DC-based actor Taylor Witt joins the company as Jesse Tuck.

The full company is listed below.

The Direction & Design team includes Direction by Matt Polson, Music Direction by Jason Marks, Choreography by Mallory Keene, Scenic Designby Tennessee Dixon, Costume Design by Ruth Hedberg, Lighting Design by BJ Wilkinson, Sound Design by Derek Dumais and Stage Management by Justin Janke.

The Cast includes Lucy Caudle as Winnie Foster, Taylor Witt as Jesse Tuck, Lisa Kotula as Mother, Casey Daniel Payne as Mae Tuck, Walter Riddle as Agnus Tuck, Todd Patterson as Miles Tuck, Jon Cobb as Constable and Harrison Gray as Hugo, with Sheridan Parkinson and Audrey Kate Taylor as Swings.

Virginia Rep offers sensory friendly performances specifically for children with autism and other sensory or social disabilities. During these select performances, changes will be made in lighting, sound, seating arrangements, and length of performance to create a more welcoming environment for this audience. A Sensory Friendly performance will be offered at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 16. Please see the website for more details: http://va-rep.org/sensory_friendly.html

In collaboration with Virginia Voice, Virginia Rep is pleased to offer Audio Described performances, in which actions, expressions and gestures are described during gaps between dialogue throughout the performance for patrons with low vision or blindness. In addition to live audio description during performances, patrons are also invited to participate in a tactile tour before the performance. An Audio Described performance will be offered at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 3. Please see the website for more details: https://va-rep.org/access_for_the_blind.html

Virginia Rep is thrilled to offer a free Community Tickets Grant for nonprofit organizations. We encourage all organizations who have a demonstrated need for complimentary tickets to fill out a short application on our website: bit.ly/CommunityTix

Call the Box Office at 804-282-2620 or visit www.virginiarep.org for tickets. Full Price Tickets cost $21; Discounted Group rates available.





