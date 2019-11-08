Virginia Repertory Theatre to Present Rodgers and Hammerstein's CINDERELLA

Virginia Repertory Theatre announces the opening of Rodgers and Hammmerstein's Cinderella on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the November Theatre/Arenstein Stage, 114 West Broad Street. The show will run through Sunday, January 5, 2020. One Preview performance will be on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.

Before the stroke of midnight, share the magic of fairy godmothers, pumpkin carriages, and glass slippers with every generation of your family at the romantic fairytale, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella. Enjoy all the beloved tunes, like Ten Minutes Ago and In My Own Little Corner, in this charming and hilarious new production that dazzled Broadway audiences in 2013.

Virginia Rep is will welcome Quynh-My Luu to Richmond for her Virginia Rep debut as Ella. Luu recently appeared as the Acrobat in Matilda: The Musical at OIney Theatre Center and Rapunzel in Into the Woods at Ford's Theatre. She holds a BA in Musical Theatre from James Madison University. Also new to the Virginia Rep stage, Edward L. Simon joins the company as Prince Topher. Regional credits for Simon include The Bridges of Madison County at Speakeasy Stage Company and A Christmas Carol at Westchester Broadway Theatre. He holds a BFA from The Boston Conservatory.

Richmond favorites joining the company include Susan Sanford (Atlantis, Sister Act) as Madame the Wicked Stepmother and Katrinah Carol Lewis (Atlantis, River Ditty) as Marie the Fairy Godmother. Jay O. Millman (West Side Story, God of Carnage), Havy Nguyen (Atlantis, Sister Act), Audra Honaker (The Game's Afoot: Holmes for the Holidays, Miracle on South Division Street), Durron Tyre (Atlantis, Sister Act) and Benjamin Lurye (in his Virginia Rep debut) round out the principal cast.

Laine Satterfield will direct the production, after most recently appearing on the November Theatre stage as Judy in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. Satterfield directed Virginia Rep's production of Airline Highway in 2017, and will direct the upcoming production of Small Mouth Sounds, co-produced with Cadence Theatre Company. Choreographer Matthew Couvillon returns to Richmond, after re-creating Jerome Robbins' original choreography for Virginia Rep's 2018 production of West Side Story, for which he was awarded an RTCC Award for Special Achievement in Dance. Virginia Rep Music Supervisor Anthony Smith will provide musical direction, after recently musical directing The Wiz and Atlantis.

Brian Barker (A Christmas Story; Saturday, Sunday, Monday) returns to Virginia Rep as Scenic Designer; Jeanne Nugent (RTCC Award Winner for The Wiz, Mr. Popper's Penguins) will Costume Design; Virginia Rep Master Electrician BJ Wilkinson (Tuck Everlasting, Gentleman's Guide...) will Lighting Design; and Virginia Rep Audio Visual Supervisor Derek Dumais (Tuck Everlasting, Gentleman's Guide...) will Sound Design.

The Direction & Design includes Direction by Laine Satterfield, Musical Direction by Anthony Smith, Choreography by Matthew Couvillon, Scenic Design by Brian Barker, Costume Design by Jeanne Nugent, Lighting Design by BJ Wilkinson, Sound Design by Derek Dumais, Assistant Direction by Kelsey Schneider, Assistant Choreography by Kate Belleman, Production Stage Management by Jocelyn A. Thompson* and Assistant Stage Management by Luke Robinson*.



The Cast includes Quynh-My Luu* as Ella, Edward L. Simon as Prince Topher, Susan Sanford* as Madame, Katrinah Carol Lewis as Marie, Jay O. Millman as Sebastian, Audra Honaker as Charlotte, Havy Nguyen as Gabrielle, Benjamin Lurye* as Lord Pinkleton, and Durron Tyre as Jean-Michel. The Ensemble includes Mitchell Ashe, John Matthew Flemming, Lindsay Benson Garrett, Alia Bisharat Glidden, Danny Hammond, Mallory Keene, Grant Paylor*, Ariel Richter, Keyah Robinson, and Caleb Wade. The Youth Ensemble includes Elizabeth Rose Cobb, Bella Cox, Madeline Doggett, Terrance Easter, Zach Kenney, and Keyara Robinson. The Swings are Sharaia Hughes and Guy Liskey.



Call the Box Office at 804-282-2620 or visit online at www.virginiarep.org. Full price tickets cost $36 - $63; discounted group rates and rush tickets available.





