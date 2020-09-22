Virginia Rep Presents HARRIET TUBMAN AND THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD

This vital story will be told at the historic November Theatre through Sunday, October 11.

Virginia Repertory Theatre welcomes audiences back to the November Theatre with socially-distanced performances of Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad, beginning Saturday, October 3, 2020. Developed at Virginia Rep, this vital story will be told at the historic November Theatre, 114 W. Broad Street, Richmond, VA, 23220, through Sunday, October 11, 2020.

This stirring drama with music shares in the joys, sorrows, and challenges Harriet Tubman faced while courageously freeing herself and hundreds of others from the bonds of slavery. As Harriet and her friend, Sarah Bradford, narrate her adventurous life, we get a closer look at this brave woman whose determination changed the world.

This production will be socially distanced. Only 121 of the 553 seats at the November Theatre are for sale - less than 25% of capacity - to allow for ample distance between patrons. Virginia Rep will be following all OSHA regulations, including mandatory mask wearing by patrons and staff, touchless ticketing and playbills, hand sanitizer stations throughout the lobby, and other safety protocols, to ensure the safety of both the audience and performers.

The full company is listed below.

The Direction & Design team includes Direction by Katrinah Carol Lewis, Music Direction by Anthony Smith, Scenic Design by Terrie Powers, Costume Design by Sarah Grady and Stage Management by Gordon Bass.

The Cast includes Marjie Southerland as Harriet Tubman, and Meghan Norwood Beck, William Anderson, Sydnee Graves and Mackenzie Edwards.

The Box Office can be reached at (804) 282-2620. Online Sales will not be available, in order to accomplish appropriate social distancing protocols. Full Price Tickets cost $16.

The Box Office Hours are Monday 12:00-4:00pm, Tuesday 12:00-4:00pm, Wednesday CLOSED, Thursday 12:00-4:00pm and Friday 12:00-4:00pm. All messages will be answered within 24 hours on business days.

Shows View More Central Virginia Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You