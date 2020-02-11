Virginia Rep At Hanover Tavern Presents THE 39 STEPS

Virginia Repertory Theatre announces the opening of the first production of 2020 at the Hanover Tavern: The 39 Steps, opening Friday, February 14. The Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning play mixes a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, and adds a dash of Monty Python, to create a fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre. This play is packed with nonstop laughs, over 150 zany characters (played by a ridiculously talented cast of four), an onstage plane crash, and even some good old-fashioned romance!

Virginia Rep Artistic Director Nathaniel Shaw makes his Hanover Tavern directorial debut, following the successes of Once and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at the November Theatre last season. Shaw also directed and won the RTCC Award for Best Musical for West Side Story in the summer of 2018. Later this season, he will direct this summer's Signature musical, Chicago.

For this wacky Hitchcockian spoof, Shaw has assembled a cast of four comedic powerhouses. Alec Beard makes his Virginia Rep debut as Richard Hannay, having previously been seen in We Live Here (MTC); A Feminine Ending (Playwrights Horizons); and As You Like It (The Public/NYSF). Irene Kuykendall returns to the Tavern stage as The Woman. Kuykendall appeared in Crimes of the Heart at the Hanover Tavern in the summer of 2018. Audra Honaker and Paul S. Major round out the cast as the Clowns. Honaker was most recently seen on a Virginia Rep stage in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella; Major was last seen in Sister Act.

Set Design is by Terrie Powers (Always... Patsy Cline, Forever Plaid), Costume Design is by Ruth Hedberg (Tuck Everlasting, Once), Lighting Design is by BJ Wilkinson (Cinderella, Gentleman's Guide...), and Sound Design is by Derek Dumais (Cinderella, Gentleman's Guide...).

The full creative team and cast list is below.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 804-282-2620 or online at www.virginiarep.org. Full Price Tickets cost $44 with Discounted Group Rates available.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Virginia Stories

More Hot Stories For You