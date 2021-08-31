Virginia Opera Will Perform DAS RHEINGOLD at Topgolf Next Month

Expect a rock concert environment in the most unique opera house in the nation: Topgolf! The first installment of the iconic "Ring Cycle" - Das Rheingold includes all the magic and power of Wagner's larger-than-life vision, including gods, dwarves, and giants. This condensed version will be performed in under two hours while you enjoy the delicious bites and beverage offerings at Topgolf.

Conducted by Adam Turner, Directed by Mary Birnbaum, and Costume Design by Sara Jean Tosetti.

Sung in German with English Surtitles

Adaptation of The Rhinegold by Jonathan Dove and Graham Vick, orchestration by Jonathan Dove, by arrangement with Birmingham Opera Company

The orchestra for this production is provided by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra.

To purchase Das Rheingold as part of a package, click here.

Learn more at https://vaopera.org/experience/das-rheingold/.