Virginia Children's Theatre Partners with Patriot Players From Patrick Henry Community College

Brett Roden, Producing Artistic Director of Virginia Children's Theatre, announces a newly formed partnership with Patrick Henry Community College (PHCC) Patriot Players. The partnership begins with the upcoming production of You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown. The production will be available to be streamed online November 19-22, 2020.

The Patriot Players is a performing arts troupe of all ages that is dedicated to providing local students and community members with an opportunity to engage in a structured performing arts environment. Through their programming, they serve to broaden the artistic talent of the students they serve and offer them a hands-on educational experience. This partnership between Patriot Players and VCT will be ongoing, offering multiple theatre opportunities for area youth. A youth production is also planned for Spring and Summer 2021.

Brett Roden is the Music Director for You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown. The cast also includes three youth actors that have appeared on the VCT stage: Ben Armstrong, Anna Locklear and Mia Waddell. The production is choreographed by Jane Leizer and directed by Patriot Players Artistic Director Devin Pendleton.



"The PHCC Patriot Player/ VCT partnership is about bringing two communities together," says VCT Producing Artistic Director Brett Roden. "We now have multiple Patriot Players who are a part of our professional mainstage company and our theatre academy. This partnership truly brings a more unified community focused approach to the performing arts. VCT is thrilled to be bringing professional theatre education opportunities to the Martinsville/ Henry County area. We look forward to continuing to craft this partnership and see it blossom."



"The PHCC Foundation and the Patriot Players are excited to partner with Virginia Children's Theatre on You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown," says Patriot Players Artistic Director Devin Pendleton. "VCT, like the Patriot Players, is dedicated to serving youth and their families so this partnership is a perfect fit as we continue to try and find new and creative ways to engage with the community during this time. The Patriot Players continues to serve as a catalyst for bringing together diverse members of our community, providing educational opportunities and transforming lives through meaningful experiences. We are thrilled to have Mr. Brett with us on campus and hope to find more opportunities to partner with VCT in the future. When we find creative ways to partner, especially non-profit to non-profit, everyone wins!"



Shows View More Central Virginia Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You