URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL To Open At Four County Players

A brilliant satire modeled off the plays of Kurt Weill and Bertolt Brecht, URINETOWN is a wickedly funny, fast-paced, and intelligent comedic musical romp.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 2 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 3 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
Roanoke's Rising Stars Take the Stage in MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Mill Mountain Theatre Photo 4 Roanoke's Rising Stars Take the Stage in MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Mill Mountain Theatre

URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL To Open At Four County Players

As the hilarious opening of their 51st Season in Barboursville, Four County Players is proud to present URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL, opening August 4 on the Mainstage.

Originally scheduled for Summer 2020 as part of the COVID-canceled Season 48 (2020 - 2021), Four County Players is presenting this highly-anticipated and thought-provoking satire! URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL features Music and Lyrics by Mark Hollmann and Book and Lyrics by Greg Kotis. URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL opened on Broadway in 2001, winning Tony Awards for Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Direction of a Musical.

In the not-so-distant future, a water shortage caused by a 20-year drought has led to a government ban on private toilets and a proliferation of paid public toilets, owned and operated by a single megalomaniac company: the Urine Good Company. If the poor don't obey the strict laws prohibiting free urination, they'll be sent to the dreaded and mysterious "Urinetown." After too long under the heel of the malevolent Caldwell B. Cladwell, the poor stage a revolt, led by a brave young hero, fighting tooth and nail for the freedom to pee "wherever you like, whenever you like, for as long as you like, and with whomever you like." A brilliant satire modeled off the plays of Kurt Weill and Bertolt Brecht, URINETOWN is a wickedly funny, fast-paced, and intelligent comedic musical romp.

This production is directed by Anna Grey Hogan, with music direction by Kimberly Souther, and choreography by Geri Carlson Sauls. The ensemble cast includes Ken Wayne, Tiffany Smith, Ethan Mitchell, Piper Wells, Hannah Vidaver, Emma Harrison, Tim Carlson, Judy Bazin, Paige Campbell Johns, Andy Davis, Natalie Fehlner, Justin Flemming, Susanna Johns, Kyle LaTorre, Sophie Levine, Erynn McLeod, Marty Moore, Marc Schindler, Meghan Wallace, Dave Welty, and David Zuby.

Rounding out the production staff are Devynn Thomas as Production Stage Manager and Assistant Production Manager, Edward Warwick White as Producer, Erin Wallace as Assistant Stage Manager, Mary Speed as Scenic Designer, Myck Hilson as Costume Designer, Steven Reid as Lighting Designer, Linda Hogan as Properties Designer, David Hutchins as Sound Designer and Engineer, Pete Davies as Lead Carpenter, Gary Warwick White as Production Manager, and Mike Spears as Shop and Build Supervisor.

URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL

opens August 4, 2023, and runs weekends on the Mainstage through August 20, 2023. Friday & Saturday night performances are at 8PM, and Sunday matinees are at 2:30PM. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and students, $16 for children 12 and under, and all Friday tickets are $10. URINETOWN contains adult language, themes, and depictions of violence. It is recommended for ages 13 and up. Parental discretion is advised. URINETOWN is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com.

Patrons are highly-encouraged to review Four County's current COVID-19 protocols prior to purchasing tickets. All information and current policies can be found by visiting http://fourcp.org/covid-19-and-four-county-players/

Four County Players is Central Virginia's Longest-Running Community Theater, and prides itself on being a cultural destination for Charlottesville and the surrounding areas. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the Box Office at 540-832-5355, visit our new website at Click Here, or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fourcountyplayers.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Central Virginia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



RELATED STORIES - Central Virginia

1
An Evening with Yolanda Rabun Comes to the Virginia Theatre Festival Photo
An Evening with Yolanda Rabun Comes to the Virginia Theatre Festival

The show, which features the star of last year’s highly acclaimed one-woman show No Fear and Blues Long Gone: Nina Simone, will see the powerhouse performer taking VTF audiences on a genre-hopping musical journey in which Rabun and her talented band will offer a setlist spanning genres from jazz to blues to musical theatre, folk, country, and beyond.

2
STRANGER THINGS Trivia at Atlas Brew Works Ivy City to Be Held in August Photo
STRANGER THINGS Trivia at Atlas Brew Works Ivy City to Be Held in August

The Capital City Showcase, the company that brings you some of the DC area's best events, is having a special edition of Thursday Night Trivia at Atlas Brew Works Ivy City all about Stranger Things on Thursday, August 3rd at 7:00pm!

3
Roanokes Rising Stars Take the Stage in MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Mill Mountain Theatre Photo
Roanoke's Rising Stars Take the Stage in MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Mill Mountain Theatre

Get ready for an unforgettable experience as Roanoke's brightest stars take the stage in 'Matilda the Musical' at Mill Mountain Theatre. Don't miss your chance to witness the magic of this award-winning show, which has taken both London's West End and Broadway by storm.

4
DIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to Virginia Stage Company in 2024 Photo
DIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to Virginia Stage Company in 2024

Virginia Stage Company will present Dial M for Murder by Frederick Knott next year.  This production will run at the Wells Theatre in Downtown Norfolk from January 24 - February 11, 2024 as part of the 45th Season.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer Video Video: Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video
Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
Sophia Anne Caruso & Millicent Simmonds Perform at Yankee Stadium Video
Sophia Anne Caruso & Millicent Simmonds Perform at Yankee Stadium
View all Videos

Central Virginia SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective RVA (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# All Shook Up
The Hurrah Players (8/10-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Viewing Room
Generic Theater (2/09-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matilda the Musical
Mill Mountain Theatre (7/26-8/06)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Zombie Life: A Seminar for Humans Seeking Conversion
Aura CuriAtlas Physical Theatre (7/28-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HEATHERS THE MUSICAL: Teen Edition
Live Arts (7/14-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Urinetown, The Musical
Little Theatre of Norfolk (8/04-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Weir
Generic Theater (11/17-12/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 42nd Street
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts (7/19-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bright Star
Mill Mountain Theatre (9/13-10/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You