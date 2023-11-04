Traveling Players to Present COMMEDIA CHRISTMAS CAROL, A New Spin On A Dickens' Holiday Classic

Tickets are now available for Commedia Christmas Carol, which runs weekends Dec. 1 - Dec. 10 at Traveling Players Studio in Tysons Corner Center. Performed by Traveling Players high school students, the play is an adaptation of Charles Dickens' haunting and heartwarming tale of traveling through time and learning the importance of kindness.

Synopsis of the play: Ebenezer Scrooge is an excellent man of business. He cares a lot about money – but very little for his fellow man. This miserly banker categorically shuns charity, compassion, and cheer. Enter a terrifying ghost on Christmas Eve! Jacob Marley (dead for 7 years) visits Scrooge, his old business partner with a warning: Mankind is your business! Change your ways or suffer forever! You will wear the chains of a life misspent, as I do!

At Marley's behest, three Spirits take Scrooge on an unforgettable journey into his Past, Present, and Future, laying out his life in front of him. Once Scrooge can see what adds up to a life well spent, can he change his ways and alter his fate? Perhaps Tiny Tim, the son of his office clerk, can change his heart.

The cast includes the talents of Grace Araya (McLean, VA), James Cronin (Springfield, VA), Charlotte Eastright (Washington, DC), Sophie Woodlock Feghali (Falls Church, VA), Michael Greco (Falls Church, VA), Liam Kenny (Bethesda, MD), Maizie Klevan (Washington, DC), Penny Mollen (Falls Church, VA), Martha Pendle (Washington, DC), Morgan Pletcher (Arlington, VA), Natalie Tousi (Potomac, MD), Kate Walsh (McLean, VA), Donovan Wheelock (Washington, DC).

The young performers will be joined by local dignitaries in the roles of the Charity Collectors. Last year US Representative Gerry Connolly and Fairfax County Supervisor Dalia Palchik graced the boards in these roles with such aplomb, that this year different cameo performers will be featured at each of the six performances. A list of the cameo performers will be listed on the website as confirmed.

Traveling Players' Founder and Artistic Director, Jeanne E. Harrison will direct. Harrison won the 2016 Strauss Award from ArtsFairfax for her integration of classical theatre and physical theatre.

To purchase tickets, and for more information about the show please visit the link below.

About Traveling Players

Recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts as one of 25 model “Summer Schools for the Arts,” Traveling Players is dedicated to training students in grades 2-12 in theatre. Now in its 20th year, the company has grown from a summer camp of 18 students to a year-round theatrical community engaging 1,000 students annually. Founded on faith in the imagination, wit, and honesty of teenagers, Traveling Players' programs help young actors find their voice through bold ensemble-based classes and productions that emphasize connection and community.

The ensemble ethos that permeates Traveling Players means that everyone is essential to the show. The actors assume technical roles while in performance, and the dual responsibilities students take on allow them to become more bold and resilient artists and individuals.

Traveling Players offer classes, camps, and performances all year long at their Studio in Tysons Corner Center. Over the summer, students can also dedicate their time outdoors; rehearsing, swimming, and living at their residential facilities in Leesburg, VA.

Students who are interested in training with Traveling Players can audition now for their sleepaway acting camps & residential theatre conservatories. Information about winter classes, auditions, and productions will be available in December.

For more information visit the link below or call 703-987-1712.