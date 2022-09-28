Theater J Presents INTIMATE APPAREL Next Month

Beginning on October 19 and running through November 13, 2022, Theater J brings Intimate Apparel to the stage. Written by two time Pulitzer Prize winner and MacArthur "Genius Grant" awardee Lynn Nottage, this staging of Intimate Apparel will be directed by Paige Hernandez, a Baltimore native, featured by Washingtonian Magazine for their "40 Under 40" list of artists shaping the DC arts and theater scene.

Intimate Apparel is based on the story of Nottage's mother and is set in 1905 in the Lower East Side of New York City. Sewing beautiful lingerie gives Esther, an African American seamstress, an intimate look at the love lives of her diverse clientele, but she yearns for a romance of her own. She finds herself in an epistolary courtship with a mysterious Caribbean man, though her heart secretly belongs to the Orthodox Jewish fabric merchant with whom she can never share a touch. Intimate Apparel, touching on themes of race, class, gender, and religion, is a moving portrait of love, resilience, and the triumph of the human spirit.

"Intimate Apparel is an absolute exquisite modern masterpiece," says Theater J Managing Director, David Lloyd Olson. "It's a story of unrequited love, immigration, entrepreneurship... there is just so much embedded in this beautiful story."

In addition to seeing the play on stage at Theater J, an opera version of the production was recently staged at Lincoln Center in New York City. PBS stations aired that production on September 23rd as part of their Great Performances series.

"The timing is great," says Olson. "Audiences can see a new operatic version on television before viewing the original stage version live at Theater J!"

Casting for Intimate Apparel will be announced soon.

Please check the website prior to opening night for any COVID 19 precautions or requirements. To purchase tickets, please visittheaterj.org or call the ticket office at 202-777-3210. Single ticket prices for regular tickets start at $39. Discount tickets are available for groups, EDCJCC members, preview performances, military personnel and U.S. Veterans.