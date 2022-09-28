Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theater J Presents INTIMATE APPAREL Next Month

Performances run October 19 - November 13.

Central Virginia News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 28, 2022  

Beginning on October 19 and running through November 13, 2022, Theater J brings Intimate Apparel to the stage. Written by two time Pulitzer Prize winner and MacArthur "Genius Grant" awardee Lynn Nottage, this staging of Intimate Apparel will be directed by Paige Hernandez, a Baltimore native, featured by Washingtonian Magazine for their "40 Under 40" list of artists shaping the DC arts and theater scene.

Intimate Apparel is based on the story of Nottage's mother and is set in 1905 in the Lower East Side of New York City. Sewing beautiful lingerie gives Esther, an African American seamstress, an intimate look at the love lives of her diverse clientele, but she yearns for a romance of her own. She finds herself in an epistolary courtship with a mysterious Caribbean man, though her heart secretly belongs to the Orthodox Jewish fabric merchant with whom she can never share a touch. Intimate Apparel, touching on themes of race, class, gender, and religion, is a moving portrait of love, resilience, and the triumph of the human spirit.

"Intimate Apparel is an absolute exquisite modern masterpiece," says Theater J Managing Director, David Lloyd Olson. "It's a story of unrequited love, immigration, entrepreneurship... there is just so much embedded in this beautiful story."

In addition to seeing the play on stage at Theater J, an opera version of the production was recently staged at Lincoln Center in New York City. PBS stations aired that production on September 23rd as part of their Great Performances series.

"The timing is great," says Olson. "Audiences can see a new operatic version on television before viewing the original stage version live at Theater J!"

Casting for Intimate Apparel will be announced soon.

Please check the website prior to opening night for any COVID 19 precautions or requirements. To purchase tickets, please visittheaterj.org or call the ticket office at 202-777-3210. Single ticket prices for regular tickets start at $39. Discount tickets are available for groups, EDCJCC members, preview performances, military personnel and U.S. Veterans.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Central Virginia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Tennessee Williams' THE GLASS MENAGERIE To Open At Four County PlayersTennessee Williams' THE GLASS MENAGERIE To Open At Four County Players
September 23, 2022

As part of their 50TH Anniversary Season in Barboursville, Four County Players will present THE GLASS MENAGERIE by Tennessee Williams, opening October 7 in the Cellar.
Virginia Children's Theatre Promotes Jeanne M. Bollendorf To Managing DirectorVirginia Children's Theatre Promotes Jeanne M. Bollendorf To Managing Director
September 22, 2022

Brett J. Roden, Producing Artistic Director of Virginia Children's Theatre (VCT), has announced that Jeanne M. Bollendorf has been promoted to Managing Director effective immediately.
1st Stage Extends MLIMA'S TALE1st Stage Extends MLIMA'S TALE
September 22, 2022

1st Stage has announced the extension of Mlima's Tale, written by Lynn Nottage and directed by José Carrasquillo.
Traveling Players Presents KING STAG Beginning This WeekTraveling Players Presents KING STAG Beginning This Week
September 20, 2022

Tickets are now available for King Stag, which runs weekends Sept. 24 - Oct. 2 at Traveling Players Studio in Tysons Corner Center.  Performed by Traveling Players middle school students, the play is a magical coming of age fairytale that is part Beauty and the Beast and part Lion King, twisted together into a wholly fantastical adventure! 
A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE to Tour to 20 Cities This Holiday SeasonA CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE to Tour to 20 Cities This Holiday Season
September 16, 2022

Peanuts' timeless holiday television special comes to life on stage with the national tour of A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage, skating into more than 20 cities this fall.