The Hills Are Alive With Mill Mountain Theatre's THE SOUND OF MUSIC!

Mill Mountain Theatre has begun rehearsals for their upcoming holiday show, The Sound of Music, running December 4th - 22nd on the Trinkle MainStage. The cast is led by Roanoke's own Emma Gwin (Maria), Broadway's Timothy Booth* (Captain Georg von Trapp), and Mary Grace Gordon* (Mother Abbess). Two casts of talented local youth play the VonTrapp children on alternating performances.

The hills are alive in the Roanoke Valley this holiday season with the classic musical, The Sound Of Music! Best known for its film adaptation starring Julie Andrews, this 1959 classic such songs as "Climb Ev'ry Mountain", "Do-Re-Mi", and "The Sound of Music." This show is perfect for the whole family to see during the holidays.

Share this heartwarming story with a cast that mixes national talent with your local favorites in Roanoke's most beloved musical, The Sound of Music.

Also featuring Tess Olivia Marshall (Elsa), Phillip John Freebourn (Max), Kayla Ryan Walsh (Sister Berthe), Emma Lou DeLaney (Sister Margaretta), Billie Aken-Tyers (Sister Sophia), Ellen Frary (Liesel- Von), Haley Lynch (Liesel- Trapp), Oliver Farber (Friedrich- Von), James Moledor (Friedrich- Trapp), Taylor Berenbaum (Louisa- Von), Caroline Moledor (Louisa- Trapp), Hannah Conner (Brigitta- Von), Sylvia MacNab (Brigitta- Trapp), Beckett Socha (Kurt- Von), Griffin Shaver (Kurt- Trapp), Haley Morris (Marta-Von), Emma Lou Harvey (Marta- Trapp), Natalie Thorell (Gretl- Von), Riley Whisnant (Gretl- Trapp), Cody Edwards (Rolf), Devin Altizer (Franz), MaryJean Redon Levin (Frau Schmidt), Patrick Kennerly (Herr Zeller), Pat LoRicco (Baron Elberfeld), Jeffrey McGullion (Admiral Von Schreiber), Caroline Weston (Nun/Party Guest), Cindy Blevins (Baroness Elberfeld / Nun), Ashlinn Blevins (Maid/Nun), Emma Sala (Ursula/Nun), and Jackie Peale (Frau Zeller/Nun).

The Sound of Music is Directed by Ginger Poole and Christopher Castanho, with Music Direction by Seth Davis, Scenic Design by Jimmy Ray Ward, Costume Design by Jennie Ruhland, Lighting Design by Bill Webb, Props Design by Matt Shields, Sound Consultation by Ayme Gierchak, and Technical Direction by Karen Gierchak.

Sponsors for The Sound of Music include: Avis Construction Co.; Better Sofas, Inc; BJ Preas; Boxley; Brooks Financial Group; Business Solutions, Inc.; B2C Enterprises; Claytor/Wirt Associates; The Convergence Group at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management; Dixon, Hubard, Feinour & Brown, Inc.; Freedom First Credit Union; Frith Anderson + Peake; Gentry Locke Attorneys; Jewell Machinery; Lanford Brothers Co.; Lunsford, a Trustpoint Company; Member One Federal Credit Union; Miller, Long & Associates, Inc. and Mr. and Mrs. Samuel B. Long; Oakey's Funeral Service and Crematory; Pinnacle Financial Partners; Roanoke Animal Hospital; Roanoke Gas Company; Roanoke Valley Orthodontics; Rutherfoord, A Marsh & McLennan Agency; Skyline National Bank; Steel Dynamics; Sun Tan City; and Trane.

Grantors include Actors Equity Association, Blue Star Theatres, Center in the Square, National Endowment for the Arts, Theatre Communications Group, Virginia Commission for the Arts, and WVTF Radio.

The Sound Of Music runs December 4th - 22nd on Mill Mountain Theatre's Trinkle MainStage. Tickets can be purchased online at millmountain.org or by calling the box office at 540-342-5740.





