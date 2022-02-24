The Chamber Music Society of Williamsburg Presents the Parker Quartet in March

The Chamber Music Society of Williamsburg presents the Parker Quartet* Tuesday evening, March 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM in the Williamsburg Regional Library Theatre. The Grammy-winning Parker is known for its inspiring performances, luminous sound, and exceptional musicianship. Renowned for its dynamic interpretations and polished, expansive colors, the group has rapidly distinguished itself as one of the preeminent ensembles of its generation.

The Quartet - Daniel Chong and Ken Hamao (violin), Jessica Bodner (viola), and Kee-Hyun (cello) - has appeared at the world's most important venues since their founding in 2002. They maintain their trademark busy schedule with performances scheduled around the United States and Europe. Currently the Quartet is Blodgett Artists-in-Residence at Harvard University and visiting Quartet-in-Residence at the University of South Carolina.

The Parker Quartet believes passionately in the power of music to change lives and so they offer educational residency activities, coaching and community outreach in conjunction with concert appearances. Recent performance and recording collaborations include those with acclaimed artists such as violists Kim Kashkashian and Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, pianist Anne-Marie McDermott, members of the Silk Road Ensemble, and clarinetist Charles Neidic.