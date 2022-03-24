The Chamber Music Society Of Williamsburg Presents Formosa Quartet

The Chamber Music Society of Williamsburg presents the Formosa Quartet* Tuesday evening, April 5, 2022 at 8:00 PM in the Williamsburg Regional Library Theatre.

Formed in 2002 when the four founders came together for a concert tour of Taiwan, the Quartet's cultural identity has since expanded to include broader American and pan-Asian roots. Their name, while still a tribute to the culture of Taiwan, is derived from the Latin formosus, meaning "beautifully formed".

The members of Formosa - Jasmine Lin (violin), Wayne Lee (violin), Che-Yen Chen, (viola) and Deborah Pae (cello) - have established themselves individually as leading solo, chamber and orchestral musicians. With degrees from Juilliard, Curtis Institute and New England Conservatory, they have performed in venues throughout the United States, Asia and Europe, including critically acclaimed performances at the Library of Congress, Lincoln Center, the National Concert Hall in Taipei, Wigmore Hall in London and the Berliner Philharmonie. The Formosa is deeply committed to exploring new mediums for string quartet, while retaining its mission of championing Taiwanese music and promoting the arts in Taiwan.

The Formosa holds a variety of residencies across North America and Asia. They founded the Formosa Chamber Music Festival and is also the faculty Quartet-in-Residence for the National Youth Orchestra of Canada. The Quartet plays a leading role in commissioning new works, contributing significantly to the modern string quartet repertory.

The members of the Formosa Quartet are currently on faculty at Eastern Michigan University, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Roosevelt University (Illinois) and the University of California, Los Angeles.

For further information and tickets visit chambermusicwilliamsburg.org.