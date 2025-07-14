THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Comes to Four County Players

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As the first production of their 53rd Season in Barboursville, Four County Players will present Nickelodeon's THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, opening July 18 on the Mainstage.

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL is based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg, with Book by Kyle Jarrow, Original Songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny & Andy Paley. THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL also features Lyrics by Jonathan Coulton, and Additional Music by Tom Kitt. The musical production was conceived by Tina Landau.

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea?! Plunge into this stunning all-singing, all-dancing, dynamic stage show based on the beloved Nickelodeon animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg! When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up. The power of optimism really can save the world! An exciting musical featuring irresistible characters and magical music, this deep-sea pearl of a show is set to make a splash with audiences young and old. The future is bright, the future is bold, the future is THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL.

This production is Co-directed by Geri Carlson Sauls and Hannah Vidaver, with Music Direction by Amelia Camacho and Paulius Sinkora, Vocal Direction by Amelia Camacho, and Choreography by Geri Carlson Sauls THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL stars Lydia Cuffman as SpongeBob SquarePants, Thaddeus Lane as Patrick Star, Samantha Cadieux as Sandy Cheeks, Gwyneth Fahy as Squidward Q Tentacles, Marc Schindler as Sheldon Plankton, Aly Brookland as Karen the Computer, CJ McCoy as Eugene Krabs, La'Vonne Fowler as Pearl Krabs, David Welty as Patchy the Pirate, Sydney Witucki as The Mayor, Lindsay Hawn as Mrs. Puff, Alex Griffith as Larry the Lobster, Jennifer Schindler as Old Lady Jenkins, David Zuby as Perch Perkins, Tres Wells as the French Narrator, and Stephanie Owen as Foley Fish Artist. Ian Amos, Illa Cooper, and Ethan Phelps electrify as the Electric Skates. Rounding out the Ensemble are Claire Aziza, Leighton Carter, Virginia Garey, Sara Lindsay Hawn, Susanna Johns, Klye LaTorre, Alex Madison, Grayson Schindler, Lyra Day Tusing, and Faith Webb.

Rounding out the production staff are Meghan Wallace as Production Stage Manager, Tres Wells and Karen Schlicht as Producers, Sam Nordbrock as Assistant Stage Manager, Amy Goffman and Karen Schlicht as Costume Designers, Mary Speed as Scenic Designer, Pete Davies as Lead Carpenter, Mary Speed as Scenic Painter, Steven Reid as Lighting Designer, David Hutchins as Sound Designer and Engineer, Linda Hogan as Properties Designer, Kalliope Carmichael as Hair & Makeup Designer, Gary Warwick White as Production Manager, Devynn Thomas as Assistant Production Manager, and Nick Edelman as Shop and Build Supervisor.

The SpongeBob Band includes Paulius Sinkora on Piano, Amelia Camacho on Synthesizer & Flute, David Youel on Percussion, Ben Brantley on Bass, Lenny Grasso on Reeds, Karl Durland on Violin, and Jim Polson on Guitar.