THE PRODUCERS Comes to Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

This summer, get ready to laugh until it hurts! The Little Theatre of Virginia Beach proudly presents Mel Brooks’ The Producers, a riotously funny and irreverent musical that took Broadway by storm.

Directed by Kay Burcher, The Producers tells the story of down-on-his-luck Broadway producer Max Bialystock and his nervous accountant, Leo Bloom, who discover they can make more money by producing a flop than a hit. Together, they scheme to put on the worst musical ever written—Springtime for Hitler—only to have their plan backfire in the most hilarious way imaginable.

Packed with show-stopping numbers, outrageous characters, and Mel Brooks’ signature comedic genius, The Producers is a musical spectacle like no other. With book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, and music and lyrics by Mel Brooks, the show has won a record-breaking 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical.

“This show is pure, joyful chaos,” says director Kay Burcher. “It’s a celebration of theatre, friendship, and the kind of comedy that reminds us not to take life too seriously.”

This production features a talented local cast, dazzling choreography, and big Broadway-style performances in an intimate setting just blocks from the oceanfront. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the show or discovering it for the first time, The Producers promises an unforgettable night of laughter and song.

