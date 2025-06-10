 tracking pixel
THE PRODUCERS Comes to Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

Performances run July 18 - August 10, 2025.

By: Jun. 10, 2025
THE PRODUCERS Comes to Little Theatre of Virginia Beach Image
This summer, get ready to laugh until it hurts! The Little Theatre of Virginia Beach proudly presents Mel Brooks’ The Producers, a riotously funny and irreverent musical that took Broadway by storm.

Directed by Kay Burcher, The Producers tells the story of down-on-his-luck Broadway producer Max Bialystock and his nervous accountant, Leo Bloom, who discover they can make more money by producing a flop than a hit. Together, they scheme to put on the worst musical ever written—Springtime for Hitler—only to have their plan backfire in the most hilarious way imaginable.

Packed with show-stopping numbers, outrageous characters, and Mel Brooks’ signature comedic genius, The Producers is a musical spectacle like no other. With book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, and music and lyrics by Mel Brooks, the show has won a record-breaking 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical.

“This show is pure, joyful chaos,” says director Kay Burcher. “It’s a celebration of theatre, friendship, and the kind of comedy that reminds us not to take life too seriously.”

This production features a talented local cast, dazzling choreography, and big Broadway-style performances in an intimate setting just blocks from the oceanfront. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the show or discovering it for the first time, The Producers promises an unforgettable night of laughter and song.



