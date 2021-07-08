THE PINK UNICORN Opens Richmond Triangle Players' 29th Season

Richmond Triangle Players opens its 29th season with the Virginia premiere of Elise Forier Edie's The Pink Unicorn, an acclaimed, award-winning new play. The production will open Friday, July 30, 2021 after two low-priced previews on Wednesday and Thursday July 28 and 29, and will run through Sunday, August 15.

Activists come in many guises. Trisha Lee considers herself to be open-minded and accepting -- that is, at least compared to the other mothers in her conservative hometown of Sparkton, Texas. But Trisha's values are called into question when her teenager Jo comes out as genderqueer and attempts to start a Gay Straight Alliance in her high school. Faced with opposition from her family, church, and the local high school, Trisha embarks on a journey to meet her child with love. The Pink Unicorn traces one mother's journey from apprehension to tolerance to acceptance.

The play has had several acclaimed runs in New York starring Tony Award-winner Alice Ripley, who will also play the role in an upcoming film.

Richmond Triangle Players' production is directed by Raja Benz, and will star Marie Lucas as Trisha Lee. Set Design is by Dasia Gregg and Michael Riley, Costume Design is by Claire Bronchick, and Lighting design is by Austin Harber. Dwight Merritt is the stage manager. The production opens on Friday July 30, after two low-priced previews on Wednesday July 28 and Thursday July 29, and will run Thursday through Saturday evenings at 8 pm through August 14; there will also be Sunday Matinees on August 8 and 15 at 4 pm.

RTP will be open to its regular capacity for this production, while complying with current CDC-recommended safety protocols. All staff, artists and volunteers involved with the production are fully vaccinated. RTP patrons are encouraged to be fully vaccinated as well, unless medically unable to do so. Masks will be optional inside the theater for those fully vaccinated. RTP's fabled bar will be in operation for all performances, utilizing a new mobile ordering system which eliminates standing in line to order, and provides easy contactless pick-up.

Tickets for all performances are on sale now. The production takes place at Richmond Triangle Players' home at the Robert B. Moss Theatre at 1300 Altamont Avenue in Scott's Addition, just northwest of the intersection of Arthur Ashe Boulevard and West Broad Street. Reserved seat tickets can be purchased online at RTP's web site at www.rtriangle.org, through RTP's Facebook page, or by leaving a message on the RTP Ticket hotline at 804-346-8113. Reserved seat tickets are $35 for Friday and Saturday evenings, and $30 for Thursday evenings and Sunday matinees. Lower-priced previews are $18; and student tickets are always $10 at any performance.

Full season subscriptions are also available - in addition to The Pink Unicorn, the 2021-22 season productions will include Vincent River; the world premiere of Stonewallin'; Sugar in Our Wound;, Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties; and an Original Holiday Musical Revue.