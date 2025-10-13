THE 666 PROJECT Returns To The Push Comedy Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From the twisted minds at The Push Comedy Theater comes the return of a Hampton Roads Halloween tradition: The 666 Project: A Horror Anthology Show.

Now in its 11th haunting year, The 666 Project brings together six writers, six directors, and six brave performers for six original tales that blend horror, dark comedy, and spine-tingling suspense. Inspired by The Twilight Zone, Creepshow, and the deepest, darkest corners of your imagination, each short play offers a unique mix of laughs, chills, and the occasional nervous giggle from the audience.

Every performance is a fresh nightmare — a new journey into fear, folly, and the absurd. You'll laugh until you scream… or scream until you laugh.

Performances will take place October 23, 24, 25, 26, 30, and 31 at The Push Comedy Theater, located in the heart of Norfolk's historic NEON District. Tickets are $18 and can be purchased at pushcomedytheater.com.

The 666 Project was originally conceived by Brad McMurran and Sean Devereux, co-owners of The Push Comedy Theater and co-writers of the hit musical parody Cuff Me: The 50 Shades of Grey Musical Parody. What began as a small experiment in live horror storytelling (bringing 6 writers, 6 actors, and 6 directors together) has grown into one of Hampton Roads' most anticipated Halloween events, selling out performances year after year.