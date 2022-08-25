Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Summer Stars Camp For The Performing Arts Helps 100 Students Become Leaders Through Arts Education

For 23 years, Summer Stars has given kids an opportunity to discover how to express themselves and realize their potential through the arts.

Aug. 25, 2022  

"This is a place where I can open up, sing and dance with people who make me feel welcomed into a new world." Those are the words of 15-year-old Azure from Brockton, MA, summing up the feelings of the nearly 100 campers who attended the tuition free Summer Stars Camp for the Performing Arts earlier this month in Gill, MA.

For 23 years, Summer Stars has given kids an opportunity to discover how to express themselves and realize their potential through the arts. Through creative risk-taking and the hard work, campers develop essential character and life skills: confidence, creativity, problem solving, self-expression, leadership and team building. These skills can lead them down any path in life they dream to pursue, in performing arts or elsewhere.

Each morning, Summer Stars campers attended master classes run by professional musicians, performers, and technical specialists. Students expand their skills with an eclectic group of classes including singing and dancing, video production and even Poetic Puppetry.

"Summer Stars gave me joy," said 13-year-old Maya from Cambridge, MA. "We created a band from scratch, including instruments! My job was to play the bass and I have never held a bass before. I learned how to use it and we performed, and I thought we did great!"

14-year-old Alba from Quincy, MA said that at Summer Stars "I am surrounded by supportive campers, counselors, and mentors that allow me to express myself freely and without judgment."

At the end of the week, every camper performs in a 90-minute show. This year's theme "Louder Than Words" was inspired by the finale from the Jonathan Larsen musical "Tick, Tick, Boom!" Throughout the week, campers discussed with counselors and staff how "actions speak louder than words" inviting the campers to consider that"your deeds are your monuments."

The final performance included African Dance and Hip Hop, Acting, Improv, Vocal Singing, Poetic Puppetry, two Rock'n'Soul bands, with short Circus performances peppered among the acts Click here to see the whole performance.

"My daughter is more confident in herself through the knowledge she has gained from this camp," said one very proud mom.

Summer Stars continues to build its network of teachers and counselors whose students would be ideal candidates for future camp seasons. For more information, visit www.summerstars.org or www.Facebook.com/CampSummerStars.

