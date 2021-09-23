Steve Martin's PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE to Open at Four County Players

As part of their 49th Season in Barboursville, Four County Players is proud to present PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE, opening October 1st on the Mainstage.

This long-running Off Broadway absurdist comedy places Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso in a Parisian cafe in 1904, just before the renowned scientist transformed physics with his theory of relativity and the celebrated painter set the art world afire with cubism. In his first comedy for the stage, the popular actor and screenwriter plays fast and loose with fact, fame, and fortune as these two geniuses muse on the century's achievements and prospects, as well as other fanciful topics, with infectious dizziness. Bystanders, including Picasso's agent, the bartender and his mistress, Picasso's date, an elderly philosopher, Charles Dabernow Schmendiman, and an idiot inventor introduce additional flourishes of humor. The final surprise patron to join the merriment at the Lapin Agile is a charismatic dark-haired singer, time-warped in from a later era.

This production is directed by 'Derby' Thomas and stars Charlie Gilliam as Albert Einstein, Andy Davis as Pablo Picasso, Stephanie Finn as Germaine, Nick Hagy as Freddy, Harold Langsam as Gaston, Robert Wray as Sagot, Stephanie Owen as Suzanne/Admirer, John Wharton as Charles Dabernow Schmendiman, Drea Dyer as The Countess, and John Baker as The Visitor.

Rounding out the production staff are Laura Mawyer as Production Stage Manager, Wendy Novicoff as Producer, Tricia Emlet as Costume Designer, Steven Reid as Lighting Designer, Dan Feigert as Scenic Designer, John Holdren as Sound Designer, Meg Hoover as Lead Carpenter and Properties Designer, Marietta Feigert as Assistant Scenic Designer, Mandy Shuker as Assistant Stage Manager, Carl Schwaner as Sound Engineer, Nick Hagy as Technical Director, and Gary Warwick White as Production Manager.

Steve Martin's PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE opens October 1st and runs weekends on the Mainstage through October 16th. Friday & Saturday night performances are at 8PM, and Sunday matinees are at 2:30PM. Adult tickets are $18; Senior citizen/Student tickets are $16; Children (12 and under) are $14; and all Friday tickets are $10. Please contact the Box Office directly for group rates over 10.

PLEASE NOTE: This production contains explicit language and adult content. Parental discretion advised.

Four County Players is Central Virginia's Longest-Running Community Theater, and prides itself on being a cultural destination for Charlottesville and the surrounding areas. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the Box Office at 540-832-5355, visit our new website at www.fourcp.org, or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fourcountyplayers.