Signature Theatre Will Present MAMMA MIA! At The Anthem

In the summer of 2020, Signature Theatre heads across the river to DC's hottest new venue The Anthem to present an all new production of the global phenomenon Mamma Mia! featuring 22 of ABBA's biggest hits.

With music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and book by Catherine Johnson, Mamma Mia! will be directed by Signature Theatre's Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer (Broadway's Gigi, Follies and Million Dollar Quartet) and choreographed by Signature Theatre's Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature's Billy Elliot). Mamma Mia! will run for two weeks only from June 25 - July 5, 2020 at The Anthem located in District Wharf in Washington, DC.

"For years, we have wanted to make Signature's musicals available to more audiences," said Signature Theatre Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer. "This new expansion of our programming provides that opportunity by combining the best talent in Washington theater with the electric atmosphere of a rock concert. We're excited to put on our dancing shoes and bring this fun-loving musical, featuring 22 ABBA hits in a brand new production, to The Anthem."

Set to the soundtrack of ABBA's greatest songs, including "Dancing Queen," "S.O.S." "Super Trouper," "The Winner Takes It All" and more, this joyful and heartwarming celebration of family and friendship will have you dancing in the aisles. The wedding of the year is missing one thing - the father of the bride. After Sophie snoops in her mother's diary, she secretly invites three possible fathers to their Greek island home - with hilarious and touching results.

Mamma Mia! is sponsored by Amazon and The Max Productions.

"Get ready to party in the summer of 2020! Signature comes to DC, and DC will ROCK with Mamma Mia!," said Maxine Isaacs of The Max Productions. "The Max Productions is very excited to be a part of bringing this fun project to DC audiences. We'll have the time of our lives!"

Tickets are available on TheAnthemDC.com and Ticketmaster.com 24/7. Tickets are also available at The Anthem, 9:30 Club, Lincoln Theatre, and Merriweather Post Pavilion box offices during normal box office hours, and at 9:30 Ticket Truck. There are no service charges at the box offices and ticket truck.

Casting and creative team members will be announced at a later date.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Virginia Stories

More Hot Stories For You