Sam Hunt Comes To After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park in September

Multi-Platinum-selling, award-winning hitmaker Sam Hunt will be performing as part of the After Hours Concert Series at the Meadow Event Park on Saturday, September 3 with special guests Ryan Hurd and Lily Rose. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 18, 2022, at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for just $26 until February 24 while supplies last .

Sam Hunt's sophomore album SOUTHSIDE debuted to critical acclaim and was one of the top country albums of 2020 landing at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart. Named one of the Best Albums of the Year by The New York Times and US Weekly, the Platinum-selling project features 12 songs all written by Hunt including his No. 1 hits "Kinfolks," "Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90's," one of NPR's Best Songs of 2020 "Hard To Forget," and his three-week No. 1, 8x Platinum-selling, GRAMMY-nominated smash, "Body Like A Back Road." Hunt's latest song "23" is playing on country radio now.

SOUTHSIDE follows Hunt's GRAMMY-nominated, Triple-Platinum-selling debut album, MONTEVALLO, which also topped the Billboard Country Albums chart and produced four No. 1 singles. All ten tracks on MONTEVALLO are RIAA certified with six achieving Platinum or Multi-Platinum status including "Leave the Night On," "House Party," "Take Your Time," "Break Up In A Small Town" and "Make You Miss Me."

Called "stylistically provocative" by The New York Times and "deceptively phenomenal" by The Washington Post, Hunt has received accolades from Associated Press, Billboard, Esquire, Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, SPIN Magazine, Village Voice, The New York Times,The Washington Post and more. Since MONTEVALLO's 2014 release, Hunt has accumulated over 11 billion global streams and has earned 39 million RIAA certified units.

In addition, Season Passes are currently available for the 2022 concert season. Season passes grant access to every show in the upcoming After Hours Concert Series season and can be purchased at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com/season-passes. Already on sale are Fitz and The Tantrums & St. Paul and The Broken Bones (Alt.102.1's Big Field Day) on June 5th, and the Goo Goo Dolls on September 20th. Additional shows are expected to be announced soon for the 2022 concert season.

Tickets for Sam Hunt at After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park go on sale Friday, February 18 at 10:00 AM at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of $26 Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only while supplies last. Gates open at 5:00 PM; show starts at 6:00 PM. This event is rain or shine. No refunds. After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park is located at 13191 Dawn Blvd, Doswell, VA 23047.