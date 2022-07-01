SHAKESPEARE AT THE RUINS: AS YOU LIKE IT Will Be Performed By Four County Players In Barboursville, Virginia

To open their 50th Anniversary Season in Barboursville, Four County Players, in collaboration with Barboursville Vineyards, will present Shakespeare at the Ruins: As You Like It by Williams Shakespeare, directed by John Holdren, running July 15 through July 30 at the Historic Barboursville Ruins.

The beloved, nationally acclaimed Shakespeare at the Ruins collaboration between Four County Players and Barboursville Vineyards returns - after their celebrated 2019 production of A Midsummer Night's Dream and a previous 13 year hiatus. Started in 1990 by Sarah Smith Bossong, Shakespeare at the Ruins grew to be a time-honored tradition for theater lovers near and far-with many visitors traveling across the country to witness the annual summer production. Due to wear and tear on the historic grounds over time, Shakespeare at the Ruins held a final performance in 2006 with All's Well That Ends Well (fittingly), With generous support from Barboursville Vineyards, Orange County Virginia Tourism, and media sponsor Wine & Country Life, Four County Players is thrilled to return for another magical summer at the Barboursville Ruins. Performances will be on-site in the beautiful Barboursville Vineyards, at the historic ruins Governor James Barbour's mansion, designed by Thomas Jefferson and destroyed by fire on Christmas Day, 1884. Nestled in the beautiful boxwoods of the Barboursville Ruins, audiences will be treated to a magical midsummer evening-complete with picnics, local food trucks, Barboursville wine, and an unforgettable performance of one of Shakespeare's most beloved tales.

"We that are true lovers run into strange capers"-these words, spoken by Touchstone the "motley fool," might stand as a motto for As You Like It. Women disguised as men, mistaken identities, love at first sight, amorous shepherds, impossible coincidences, multiple marriages, and (especially) music and song-if that's what you enjoy in a Shakespearean comedy, then this play should be very much as you like it.

This production is directed by John Holdren, with assistant direction by Linda C. Zuby, and is produced by Kim Dukes, Wendy Novicoff, and Rachel Vere Nicoll with event coordination by Kristen Franklin Heiderstadt. This wonderful team of volunteers were all involved with Shakespeare at the Ruins in its original years-on-stage and off, between 1990 and 2006, and again in 2019.

Rounding out the production staff are Mandy Shuker and Meghan Wallace as Production Stage Managers, Addy Sokolowski as Assistant Stage Manager, Tricia Emlet as Costume Designer, Kerry Moran as Scenic Designer, Meg Hoover as Lead Carpenter, Amanda Watson as Lighting Designer, Larry Friedland as Fight Director, Dave Hutchins as Lead Electrician and Engineer, Linda Hogan as Properties Designer, Gary Warwick White as Production Manager, Nick Hagy as Technical Director, Anna Grey Hogan as Assistant Properties Designer. The production features choreography by Geri Carlson Sauls, with original compositions and arrangements by Ben Brantley, and music direction by David Becker.

The cast of merry players includes David Becker, Ben Brantley, Sara Conklin, Andy Davis, Robert Eversberg, Stephanie Finn, Ethan Goodmansen, Kevin Hagood, Nick Hagy, Aaron Hoffman, Anna Grey Hogan, Katie Hutchins, Kate Johnson, Ben Nordbrock, Katie Rogers, Anna Taylor, Hannah Vidaver, Erin Wallace, John Wharton, and Robert Wray.

William Shakespeare's As You Like It opens July 15, 2022, and runs Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at the Historic Barboursville Ruins through July 30, 2022. Gates open at 5:30PM, with performances starting at 7PM.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $23 for seniors & students. Tickets may be purchased online or through the theater's Box Office. Tickets must be purchased in advance. All seats are general admission.

Thursday, July 14 will be Shakespeare at the Ruins Alumni Night and Pay-What-You-Will preview. If you participated in a previous Ruins production (1990 - 2006, 2019), we invite you to attend a preview of As You Like It, and join us for a group picture (wear your SATR t-shirts if you have them)! Alumni should RSVP to: 4countyplayers@fourcp.org in advance. Please specify that you are a SATR alumnus and share the name(s) of the production(s) and role(s) in which you participated. This preview is also open to the public.

Palladio Picnics: Palladio Restaurant will be offering a picnic dinner takeout for two priced at $85. Available for purchase by advance reservation only. To reserve a picnic dinner, contact book@palladiorestaurant.com. Note that picnic dinners must be reserved at least one week in advance of the performance you will attend and will be available for pickup on-site at the performance.

Every performance will have at least one local food truck on-site. Food trucks include: Bavarian Chef, Catch the Chef, LegaciEats, Twist Treats, Popito's Pizza, and more!

Barboursville Vineyards will have a wine station on-site for patrons to purchase Barboursville wines by the glass or by the bottle. No other alcohol is permitted per ABC law.

No animals allowed on premises with the exception of service animals.

If your child needs their own seat, they need a ticket. As You Like It is suitable for audience members of all ages who have the ability to use good theater etiquette. However, we do not recommend this show for children under 5 years of age.

Rain cancels. The theater will make the announcement via our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/fourcountyplayers) and website (www.fourcp.org), as well as a message on the Box Office voicemail (540-832-5355). If a rain cancellation is made before curtain or during Act I, audience members will be given ticket vouchers good for any performance in the 50th Anniversary Season (2022 - 2023), including an alternate performance of As You Like It pending ticket availability. Vouchers are not valid without a reservation.

Four County Players is Central Virginia's Longest-Running Community Theater, and prides itself on being a cultural destination for Charlottesville and the surrounding areas. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the Box Office at 540-832-5355, visit our website at www.fourcp.org, or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fourcountyplayers.