SAILING ON STRING Makes World Premiere with Arts On The Horizon

Arts on the Horizon, a non-verbal theatre for children ages 0 to 6, is excited to present a new commission for our youngest audience members. Sailing on String will run from May 2nd - 18th, 2019 at The Lab at Convergence in Alexandria, Virginia.

Sailing on String, created by Becca Drew Ramsey and directed by Arts on the Horizon company member, Kate Debelack, was created specifically for an audience of children ages 0 to 2 and their families.



A simple piece of yarn can become so many things! Follow two curious explorers on a voyage into a world made of string! Yarn birds fly through the air. A string ship travels the sea. This gentle, engaging performance features object transformation, movement, live string music, and captivating design. Follow the twists, turns, and eventual tangles of this special immersive performance for our youngest audience members!

Arts on the Horizon is pleased to welcome two wonderful local performers to our stage for the first time - Paige O'Malley as "Twine," and Rafael Sebastian as "Tangle." Paige is an experienced puppeteer who has performed in several national tours including a puppet adaptation of The Little Prince. Paige is also one of our newest instructors at Arts on the Horizon and has been in productions at Rorschach Theatre, Washington Stage Guild, and The Klunch. Rafael is a member of Only Make Believe, an acting company that performs for children in local hospitals and care centers. He has performed at such theatres as the Folger Theatre and Imagination Stage.

We are so thrilled to have Becca Drew Ramsey create her first production for Arts on the Horizon as our 2018-19 season Emerging Artist. Becca Drew first collaborated with us as the costume designer for Point A to Point B while she was in grad school at University of Texas at Austin. She is a North Carolina-based theatre maker who spent time in Chicago as Artistic Director of Bubbles Academy, an arts-integrated enrichment center. While at Bubbles Academy, she developed innovative programming for babies to five-year-olds. Kate Debelack returns for her third AOTH production, having previously directed By the Seashore and Sunny and Licorice. Her local directing and acting credits include Shakespeare Theatre Company, Studio Theatre, and Kennedy Center Theatre for Young Audiences. Also returning to us is E-Hui Woo (lighting designer for Arts on the Horizon's Outside the Lines) whose credits include Theatre Prometheus, The Arlington Players, and Perisphere Theater.

ABOUT ARTS ON THE HORIZON

Arts on the Horizon was founded as a professional, non-profit theatre company with a specific focus of providing high-quality performances and education programs for young people ages 0 to 6 and their families.

We have the utmost respect for children and want what may be their first theatrical experience to entertain them, challenge them, spark creativity, and enhance the imaginative play in which many children this age engage.

Each education program provides targeted exploration of themes and ideas in order to help children enhance their language development, socialization, and fine and gross motor skills. Our classes take place in a meaningful, nurturing environment where children can develop their sense of self and increase their knowledge and understanding of the world around them.

Since 2011, our nonverbal productions have been performed on the Kennedy Center's Millennium Stage, Atlas Performing Arts Center, Workhouse Arts Center, and other venues and schools in the DC metro area. In 2016, Arts on the Horizon was honored to be nominated for The John Aniello Award for Outstanding Emerging Theatre Company. In 2017, we were awarded a "50 for 50" Arts Inspiration Award by the Virginia Commission for the Arts in the category of "Emerging Arts Organization." Between 2018 and 2019, three of our productions were nominated for Helen Hayes Awards in the "Outstanding Production - Theater for Young Audiences" category.

PERFORMANCE AND TICKET INFORMATION

May 2-18, 2019 at the Lab Theatre at Convergence:

1819 N. Quaker Lane, Alexandria, VA, 22302

May 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, 10, 14, 15, 16, 17 at 10:30am

May 4, 11* and 18 at 10am and 11:30am

*Sign-Interpreted Performance on May 11 at 10am

Tickets are $7 for children and adults and can be purchased online at http://www.artsonthehorizon.org or at the door on the day of the performance. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.

Arts on the Horizon offers a military family rate for all performances in Virginia. Active duty military personnel and their family can purchase these discounted tickets directly on the website and will need to show a current military ID when picking up their tickets on the day of the performance.





