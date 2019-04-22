Review Roundup: What Did Critics Think of ATLANTIS: A NEW MUSICAL at Virginia Repertory Theatre?

ATLANTIS: A NEW MUSICAL opened at Virginia Repertory Theatre on April 12 and is running through May 5, 2019.

The new, original musical Atlantis takes us to an idyllic and isolated island just days before its sudden disappearance. When an outsider washes ashore and exposes a dark secret, the faith and duty that bonds all Atlanteans is fractured, giving rise to a new and unexpected leader.

For tickets and more information, please visit https://va-rep.org/_atlantis-november-theatre-richmond.html

Let's hear what the critics have to say...

Tony Farrell, Richmond Times-Dispatch: Director Kristin Hanggi keeps her actors, BJ Wilkinson's lighting and Jason Sherwood's eye-popping scenic design fully in motion from start to finish as the show's second act reveals a less-than-savory secret the Atlanteans harbor about their relationship with the outer world.

Jeremy Bustin, BroadwayWorld: The top-shelf technical elements for this production provide some visually-stunning moments for theatregoers. The innovative scenic design by Jason Sherwood uses a burrito drop and neon-lit arches to bring a futuristic element to the legendary island. BJ Wilkinson's lighting paints Sherwood's set with lots of reds and blues, adding strobes of lighting, to great effect. Sound design by Derek Dumais provides layer after layer of environmental hums that propel the action forward. Amy Clark's costumes are an eccentric blend of science fiction and fable.

TVJerry, Sifter: There's no denying that the production is gifted with grand voices and earnest performances. The musical direction by Anthony Smith and team is solid, but the songs have a generic Broadway blandness. Director Kristin Hanggi has filled the stage with flash and movement, while the choreography by Kikau Alvaro feels stylistically unique. It's always a challenge to create a new world. There should be exotic flourishes in the look and style. Some elements in Jason Sherwood's beautifully dazzling set of trellises woven with leaves and lights feels original, while Amy Clark's costumes are a jumbled mash-up of ancient civilizations (and not as eye-popping as their surroundings).

