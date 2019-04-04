Reston Community Players Presents Family Musical Classic ANNIE

Leapin' Lizards! Reston Community Players welcomes everyone's favorite orphan as it concludes its 52nd season with the classic family musical Annie. The beloved story of the tough orphan, her search for her parents and her chance encounter with a New York she's never known runs April 26-May 18 at the Reston Community Center.

"How can you not love a spunky little girl who, against all odds, keeps hope alive and looks forward to a better tomorrow?" said Sue Pinkman, who directs the production. "Each year, another generation of little girls gets to know this classic character. Move aside Elsa and Moana - Annie (whose actual birthday is 1924) will hold her own with the best of the female warrior princesses of 2019!"

With equal parts pluck and positivity, Annie charms everyone she encounters as she sets out to find her parents who abandoned her on the doorstep of Miss Hannigan's New York City orphanage. Finding herself unexpectedly going from rags to riches, she joins billionaire Oliver Warbucks and his staff for the holidays. The winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, this beloved book and score features some of the greatest musical theatre hits ever written, including "It's a Hard Knock Life," "Easy Street," and "Tomorrow."

Leading the cast of Annie are Kylee Hope Geraci and Eva Jaber, who share the title role, along with Doug Marcks in the role of billionaire Oliver Warbucks. They are joined by Claire Jeffrey (Grace Farrell), Jennifer Redford (Miss Hannigan), Joshua Redford (Rooster Hannigan), Emily Jennings (Lily St. Regis), Nathan Ramee (Bert Healy) and Richard Durkin (FDR). Rounding out the adult ensemble are Marissa Dolcich, Andy Gable, Aidan Goggin, Earle S. Greene, Kate Keifer, Kirk Kaneer, Katie Pond, Jennifer Stevens and Sara Watson.

Orphans are played by Elizabeth Cha (Kate), Elenora Fiel (Duffy), Jane Keifer (Molly), Della McCahill (Tessie), Eliana Redford (Pepper) and Madelyn Regan (July). The role of Sandy will be played by Whimsy.

In addition to Pinkman, the Annie production team includes Eileen Mullee (Producer), Joey Olson (Asst. Director), Mary Ann Hall (Stage Manager), Sam Weich (Musical Director), Jolene Vettese (Choreographer), Matt Liptak (Set Designer), Jeff Auerbach & Kimberly Crago (Lighting Designers), Rich Bird (Sound Designer), Karen Schlumpf (Fight Choreographer), Mary Jo Ford (Properties), Sandy Dotson (Set Decoration), Kathy Dunlap (Costume Designer), Tom Geuting (Head Carpenter), and Dan Widerski & Sara Birkhead (Technical Directors).

Annie will perform at Reston Community Center's CenterStage, 2310 Colts Neck Road in Reston, Va. April 26-27, May 3-5, 10-12, and 17-18. Curtain time is 8pm except for May 5 and 12 which are matinees with a 2pm curtain. On May 11 and 18, there will be two performances, one at 2pm and one at 8pm. The musical is appropriate for all ages. For tickets, contact the box office at (703) 476-4500 x3 or online at www.restonplayers.org. CenterStage is accessible and offers listening devices for the hearing impaired.





