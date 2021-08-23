RTP's Season Continues With VINCENT RIVER Beginning Performances September 22

Richmond Triangle Players continues its 29th season with the Virginia premiere of Philip Ridley's Vincent River, an acclaimed play that took London's West End by storm.

RTP's production will open Friday, September 24, 2021 after two low-priced previews on Wednesday and Thursday September 22 and 23, and will run Thursday through Saturday evenings at 8 pm through October 9; there will also be Sunday Matinees on October 3 and 10 at 4 pm, and a Wednesday evening performance on October 6 at 8 pm.

In this riveting drama, Davey, played by Keaton Hillman, has seen something he can't forget. Anita (Jill Bari Steinberg) has been forced to flee her home. These two have never met - but tonight their paths cross, with devastating consequences. Thrilling, heartbreaking and darkly humorous by turns, Vincent River is an upfront look at self-deception's power to destroy. Philip Ridley's modern classic was a huge success when it premiered at the London's Hampstead Theatre in 2001, and a West End smash in 2007. Thrilling, heartbreaking and darkly humorous by turns, it is now seen as one of the most powerful explorations of hate crime - and society's need to crush 'difference' - ever written.

Richmond Triangle Players' production is directed by Vinnie Gonzalez. Costume Design is by Margarette Joyner, lighting design is by Austin Harber, and sound design by Candace Hudert, with Gonzalez also designing the set. Lauren Langston is the production stage manager.

Keaton Hillman is currently featured in The Firehouse Theatre's This Zombie Life, and was acclaimed in the leading role of Firehouse's Passing Strange. He has appeared at Triangle Players in A Chorus Line and Choir Boy. Jill Bari Steinberg last appeared at RTP in The Last Days of Judas Iscariot; she has been seen frequently with Cadence Theatre Company, most recently in Appropriate.

RTP plans to open to its full capacity for this production, while complying with current CDC-recommended safety protocols. All staff, artists and volunteers involved with the production are fully vaccinated; RTP patrons are also required to show proof of vaccination prior to entering the building. Those unable to be vaccinated must show a negative PCR test taken no more than 48 hours prior to attending. Masks are required to be worn by everyone inside the building. RTP's fabled bar will be in operation for all performances, utilizing a new mobile ordering system which eliminates standing in line to order, and provides easy contactless pick-up.

Tickets for all performances go on sale August 30. The production takes place at Richmond Triangle Players' home at the Robert B. Moss Theatre at 1300 Altamont Avenue in Scott's Addition, just northwest of the intersection of Arthur Ashe Boulevard and West Broad Street. Reserved seat tickets can be purchased online at RTP's web site at www.rtriangle.org, through RTP's Facebook page, or by leaving a message on the RTP Ticket hotline at 804-346-8113. Reserved seat tickets are $35 for Friday and Saturday evenings, and $30 for Thursday evenings and Sunday matinees. Lower-priced previews are $18; and student tickets are always $10 at any performance.

Five-play season subscriptions are also available - in addition to Vincent River, the 2021-22 season productions will include the world premiere of Stonewallin'; Sugar in Our Wounds;, Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties; and an Original Holiday Musical Revue.