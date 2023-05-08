RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA To Open At Four County Players This Week

As the magical finale of their 50th Anniversary Season in Barboursville, Four County Players will present RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA, opening May 12 on the Mainstage.

Originally scheduled for Spring 2021 as part of the COVID-canceled Season 48 (2020 - 2021), Four County Players is thrilled to finally be presenting the area premiere of the new 2013 Broadway version of this classic musical fairytale! RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA features Music by Richard Rodgers, Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, a New Book by Douglas Carter Beane, an Original Book by Oscar Hammerstein II, Orchestrations by Danny Troob, and Music Adaptations & Arrangements by David Chase

This refreshing take on the classic fairy tale features some of Rodgers & Hammerstein's most beloved songs, including "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible/It's Possible," and "Ten Minutes Ago," as well as some never-before-heard Rodgers & Hammerstein songs added to the score. The new book is an up-to-date, hilarious, and romantic libretto by Tony Award-nominee Douglas Carter Beane, and sends an important message about choosing your own destiny. CINDERELLA is filled with unforgettable magic, music, and the reminder that if you believe, anything is possible.

This production is directed and choreographed by Perry Medlin, with vocal direction by Amelia Camacho, and music direction by Laura Collier. Eliza Banaszak stars as Ella and Thaddeus Lane as Prince Topher, leading a powerhouse ensemble cast including Leslie Claire Wood, Kristen Dillehunt, Anna Grey Hogan, Ella Caplin, Soren Corbett, Kirk Martini, Andy Davis, Ian Amos, Samantha Cadieux, Lydia Cuffman, Haley Griffith, Brian Johns, Susanna Johns, Hope King, Kyle LaTorre, Kaiden Rojas, Hannah Vidaver, Elena Witt, Sydney Witucki, and Melina Zimet.

Rounding out the production staff are Debbie Owen as Production Stage Manager, Edward Warwick White as Producer and Properties Coordinator, Mary Catherine Hughes as Assistant Director, Kerry Moran as Scenic Designer, Bruce Young as Costume Designer, Kim Faulkinbury as Lighting Designer, David Hutchins as Sound Designer and Engineer, Mary Speed as Scenic Charge Artist, Eric Rodas as Lead Carpenter, Katie Hutchins as Assistant Stage Manager, Karman Boisset as Hair and Makeup Designer, Gary Warwick White as Production Manager, and Devynn Thomas as Assistant Production Manager.

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA opens May 12, 2023, and runs weekends on the Mainstage through June 4, 2023. Friday & Saturday night performances are at 8PM, and Sunday matinees are at 2:30PM. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and students, $16 for children 12 and under, and all Friday tickets are $10. Additional tickets may be purchased for a special Post-Performance Tea Party with Ella and Prince Topher following the matinee on Sunday, May 14. Tea Party tickets are $20 per seat and are very limited. NOTE: While appropriate for the entire family, due to its length, CINDERELLA is not recommended for children under 5 years of age.

Patrons are highly-encouraged to review Four County's current COVID-19 protocols prior to purchasing tickets. All information and current policies can be found by visiting http://fourcp.org/covid-19-and-four-county-players/

Four County Players is Central Virginia's Longest-Running Community Theater, and prides itself on being a cultural destination for Charlottesville and the surrounding areas. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the Box Office at 540-832-5355, visit our new website at Click Here, or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fourcountyplayers.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Central Virginia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.