Photos: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST At ASC's Blackfriars Playhouse

Oscar Wilde’s brilliant and wicked The Importance of Being Earnest, is a comedic masterpiece that unravels a web of mistaken identities, romantic entanglements, and clever deceptions. When two young gentlemen decide to adopt fictitious personas to escape the constraints of societal expectations, a whirlwind of hilarious misunderstandings ensues. As love interests collide and secret pasts are revealed, Wilde weaves a delightful tapestry of wit, absurdity, and biting satire. This new production, directed by José Zayas, is now playing through October 20.

See photos below!

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST features K.P. Powell as “Jack Worthing” and Britt Michael Gordon “Algernon Moncrieff”, with Summer England as “Gwendolyn Fairfax”, Sara Linares as “Cecily Cardew”, and Angela Iannone as “Lady Bracknell.” Rounding out the cast is Kenn Hopkins, Jr. as “Rev. Canon Chasuble”, Leah Gabriel as “Miss Prism” and Aidan O’Reilly as “Lane” and “Merriman”.

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST is Directed by José Zayas, with Costume Design by Kristina Sneshkoff, and Properties Design by Issac West. Summer England served as Music Director, with Natasia Reinhardt as Intimacy Choreographer, Doreen Bechtol as Movement Consultant, and Leah Gabriel as Dialect Coach. Jocelyn A. Thompson is the production’s Stage Manager, with Charlie Mooz as the Assistant Stage Manager.

The ASC production staff include Thomas J. Coppola, Production Manager; Conrad Gothard, Technical Properties Supervisor; Marie Lupia, Costume Shop Manager; and Amy Wert, Wardrobe Manager.

Running Time: Two hours and 30 minutes, including two intermissions.

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST plays through October 20 (in repertory with MACBETH through November 23, 2024, THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR from September 12 to November 23, and DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS from October 17 to November 24) presented by the American Shakespeare Center at the Blackfriars Playhouse, 10 South Market Street, Staunton, VA.

For tickets ($28–$73), call the box office at (540) 851-3400, or purchase them online at AmericanShakespeareCenter.com

Photo credit: October Grace Media

