Photos: Louisa May Alcott’s LITTLE WOMEN Opens At The American Shakespeare Center

The American Shakespeare Center is presenting Louisa May Alcott’s beloved American classic LITTLE WOMEN, as part of their 2025 Spring Repertory Season. See photos from the production.

Travel back to Civil War-era America and step into the lives of the March family in this fresh adaptation by playwright Erin Riley, performing now at the ASC’s Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, VA.

Set against the backdrop of a nation in turmoil, Jo March narrates the unforgettable journey of her and her sisters—Meg, Beth, and Amy—as they grow from childhood to womanhood. Witness the March sisters navigate love, loss, dreams, and the unbreakable bonds of family. With Jo’s fierce independence, Meg’s romantic heart, Beth’s gentle spirit, and Amy’s lively ambition, their stories intertwine in a heartfelt exploration of identity, sacrifice, and sisterhood.

The American Shakespeare Center's moving new production, directed by Constance Swain, celebrated their opening night February 07, 2025, and is playing through April 19, 2025.

The opening night cast featured ASC veterans Summer England* as “Jo March”, Angela Iannone* as “Abigal March” and “Aunt March”, and Christopher Seiler* as “Mr. March” and “Mr. Laurence”. Joe Mucciolo* returns as “Theodore ‘Laurie’ Laurence”, with Rasell Holt* as “Professor Friedrich Bhaer”. The cast is rounded out by newcomers Raven Lorraine* as “Meg March” and “Mrs. Kirke”, Blake Henri as “Mr. John Brooke”, and Charlene Hong White as “Beth March” and “Kitty Kirke”. The roles of “Amy March” and “Minnie Kirke” traditionally played by Leah Gabriel*, were covered by understudy Larisa West.

LITTLE WOMEN is Directed by Constance Swain, with Costume Design by Amy Monsalve, and Properties Design by Conrad Gothard. Summer England served as Music Director, with Haley Roberts as Intimacy Choreographer, Doreen Bechtol as Movement Consultant, Cory Willis as Dance Choreographer, and Leah Gabriel as Dialect Coach. Brendan M. Cullen* is the production’s Stage Manager, with Alexander Carey*, and Kelsea Sibold as the Assistant Stage Managers. [* Denotes Members of Actors Equity Association]

The ASC production staff include Thomas J. Coppola*, Production Manager; Conrad Gothard, Prop Shop Manager; Marie Lupia, Costume Shop Manager; Amy Monsalve, Wardrobe Shop Manager; and Trina Yager, Wardrobe Supervisor.

LITTLE WOMEN plays through April 19 presented American Shakespeare Center at the Blackfriars Playhouse, 10 South Market Street, Staunton, VA. For tickets, call the box office at (540) 851-3400, or purchase them online at AmericanShakespeareCenter.com.

