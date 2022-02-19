Photos: Inside Look at 1st Stage's Regional Premiere of THE PHLEBOTOMIST

1st Stage continues the 2021-2022 season with The Phlebotomist, a dark, gripping science-fiction romance. In a sci-fi-inspired world where genomics is the norm, every person gets assigned a "rating" at birth based on their genetic map. Bea, a phlebotomist, finds herself being pulled deeper and deeper into the dark side of the genetic testing underworld even as she falls in love with Aaron, a man she met by accident who has a near-perfect rating that far exceeds her own.

The play was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement and had a sold-out run at the UK's Hampstead Theater. "...a racy dystopian thriller that is part Black Mirror and part Brave New World." - The Guardian. The Phlebotomist is written by Ella Road, and directed by 1st Stage Artistic Director, Alex Levy.

The cast features Josh Adams (The Cripple of Inishmaan), Anne Bowles (Hero's Welcome), Sasha Olinick (Fly By Night, Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Ensemble), and Lynette Rathnam, in her 1st Stage debut. The show will feature scene design by Kathryn Kawecki, sound design by Sarah O'Halloran, projection design by Patrick Lord, costume design by Moyenda Kulemeka, and lighting design by Helen Garcia-Alton.

The Phlebotomist will run at 1st Stage from February 17 through March 6, with show times as follows: Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 8 pm, and Sundays at 2pm. The show runs two hours and fifteen minutes with one intermission.

General admission tickets are $50. Senior (65+) tickets are $47. Student, educator, and military tickets are $15. The first 20 tickets sold for every show will cost only $20. Thursday evening tickets are $35. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the 1st Stage box office at 703-854-1856. Captions and audio description will be offered for select performances. Check online for the schedule.