Photos: DRACULA Opens at Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach

Little Theatre of Virginia Beach opened its 75th Anniversary season with the Hamilton Deane and John L. Balderston play adaptation of Bram Stoker's novel, Dracula. The play sold out all performances.

See photos below!



Butterworth: Eric Frenck

John Harker: Adam Haberman

Lucy Seward: Micah Love

Miss Wells: Bronwynne Marks

Van Helsing: James McDaniel

Dr. Seward: Tom O'Reilly

Count Dracula: Jordan Tewari

Renfield: Steven West

Understudies: John Robert Moss, Samantha Notti, Ramelle Marshall, Matthew Orbain, Alexis Waters



Director: Sandra Epperson

Stage Manager: Shelby Barrette

Assistant Stage Manager: Anya Fairchild

Costume Designer: Mickey VanDerweker

Costume Assistant: Kenzie VanDerweker

Wardrobe Chief: Kobie Smith

Lighting Designer: Noah Young

Light Board Operator: Carla Roby

Sound Designer: Cristina Rose

Sound Board Operator: Nate Adams

Property Designer: Melissa Maniglia

Paint Master: Jessica L.A. McLean

Poster/Cover Art: James Bryan

Deck Crew: Claudia Bellante, Maria D'Andrea, Ian Frenck,

Ramelle Marshall, Jessica L.A. McLean, Kenzie VanDerwerker, Alexis Waters, Lana Waters

Set Coordinator: George Horvath

Set Crew: George Horvath, Paul Berryman, Fred Coates, Doug Johnson, Perry Quincy, Brandon Murray, Marc Dyer, George Walker



Dracula at Little Theatre of Virginia Beach



