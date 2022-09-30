Photos: DRACULA Opens at Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach
The cast featured Jordan Tewari as Count Dracula, James McDaniel as Van Helsing and more.
Little Theatre of Virginia Beach opened its 75th Anniversary season with the Hamilton Deane and John L. Balderston play adaptation of Bram Stoker's novel, Dracula. The play sold out all performances.
See photos below!
The Cast
Butterworth: Eric Frenck
John Harker: Adam Haberman
Lucy Seward: Micah Love
Miss Wells: Bronwynne Marks
Van Helsing: James McDaniel
Dr. Seward: Tom O'Reilly
Count Dracula: Jordan Tewari
Renfield: Steven West
Understudies: John Robert Moss, Samantha Notti, Ramelle Marshall, Matthew Orbain, Alexis Waters
The Creative Team
Director: Sandra Epperson
Stage Manager: Shelby Barrette
Assistant Stage Manager: Anya Fairchild
Costume Designer: Mickey VanDerweker
Costume Assistant: Kenzie VanDerweker
Wardrobe Chief: Kobie Smith
Lighting Designer: Noah Young
Light Board Operator: Carla Roby
Sound Designer: Cristina Rose
Sound Board Operator: Nate Adams
Property Designer: Melissa Maniglia
Paint Master: Jessica L.A. McLean
Poster/Cover Art: James Bryan
Deck Crew: Claudia Bellante, Maria D'Andrea, Ian Frenck,
Ramelle Marshall, Jessica L.A. McLean, Kenzie VanDerwerker, Alexis Waters, Lana Waters
Set Coordinator: George Horvath
Set Crew: George Horvath, Paul Berryman, Fred Coates, Doug Johnson, Perry Quincy, Brandon Murray, Marc Dyer, George Walker
Dracula at Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
