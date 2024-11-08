Members of the cast and crew of the Broadway national touring production of “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations,” visited NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia on Nov. 6, where they learned more about the center’s work in air, space, and science. The show was in the area performing at the Ferguson Center for the Arts in Newport News. Check out photos from the production.

The group met with center leadership and members of Langley’s workforce and toured Langley’s historic hangar, 8-Foot High-Temperature Tunnel, Inflatable Habitats, and the ISAAC (Integrated Structural Assembly of Advanced Composites) robot.

Photo Credit: NASA/David C. Bowman



Sixteen members of the cast and crew will participate in a short meet-and-greet, photo op with NASA staff, and will attend tours throughout that morning and afternoon. to visit Langley on Wednesday, November 6. Sixteen members of the cast and crew will participate in a short meet-and-greet, at the Integration Engineering and Service Building, Pearl Young Theatre where shared thier experinces on stage. Inflatable Habitats Toured, Building 1148, and Julia Cline, Research AST, Structural Mechanics Engineer Langley is advancing and expanding our presence in the solar system using robotics and in-space servicing, assembly, and manufacturing (ISAM) techniques. Toured the Building 1244, Langleys historic hangar and Jim Moore, Chief Engineer Atmospheric research provides factual data to inform policy decisions and benefit society. Tour of ISAAC robot with Dawn Jegley, ISAAC Lead Followed up with the 8 Foot High Temperature Tunnel where they got to go through the exhaust tunnel.



