Photos: First Look at SONGS FOR A NEW DAY, A Musical Cabaret At Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach

Little Theatre of Virginia Beach presents SONGS FOR A NEW DAY, a songfest filled with hope and courage certain to put a smile on your face as we travel out of these difficult times.

Many of the area's most talented singers perform pop songs, standards, and Broadway musical selections from shows including Carousel, Man of La Mancha, Annie, Hamilton, The Wiz, and more.

They will journey through a year of isolation, inspiration, social justice, hope, and survival to arrive at a new day.

Shows are in-person following COVID-19 safety measures to a limited audience, weekends now through May 2.

Visit ltvb.com for showtimes and tickets. Conceived and directed by Robert Shirley.

