Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at SONGS FOR A NEW DAY, A Musical Cabaret At Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach

Performers will sing musical selections from shows including Carousel, Man of La Mancha, Annie, Hamilton, The Wiz, and more.

Apr. 17, 2021  

Little Theatre of Virginia Beach presents SONGS FOR A NEW DAY, a songfest filled with hope and courage certain to put a smile on your face as we travel out of these difficult times.

Many of the area's most talented singers perform pop songs, standards, and Broadway musical selections from shows including Carousel, Man of La Mancha, Annie, Hamilton, The Wiz, and more.

They will journey through a year of isolation, inspiration, social justice, hope, and survival to arrive at a new day.

Shows are in-person following COVID-19 safety measures to a limited audience, weekends now through May 2.

Visit ltvb.com for showtimes and tickets. Conceived and directed by Robert Shirley.

Photo credit: Cute E's Photography.

Photos: First Look at SONGS FOR A NEW DAY, A Musical Cabaret At Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach
Little Theatre of Virginia Beach presents SONGS FOR A NEW DAY, a musical cabaret through May 2. Join us as many of the most talented singers in Hampton Roads perform pop songs, standards, and Broadway

Photos: First Look at SONGS FOR A NEW DAY, A Musical Cabaret At Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach
We journey through a year of isolation, inspiration, social justice, hope, and survival to arrive at a new day. A cast of four women and four men take us on this journey. Photo credit: Cute E''s Pho

Photos: First Look at SONGS FOR A NEW DAY, A Musical Cabaret At Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach
Siblings Avir Johnson and Ariel Bracey sing the duet, You and Me Against the World. Photo credit: Cute E''s Photography

Photos: First Look at SONGS FOR A NEW DAY, A Musical Cabaret At Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach
Avir Johnson and Ariel Bracey in SONGS FOR A NEW DAY at Little Theatre of Virginia Beach. Showing in-person following COVID-19 safety measures, now through May 2. Get tickets at ltvb.com. Photo cre

Photos: First Look at SONGS FOR A NEW DAY, A Musical Cabaret At Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach
Avir Johnson and Ariel Bracey in SONGS FOR A NEW DAY at Little Theatre of Virginia Beach. Showing in-person following COVID-19 safety measures, now through May 2. Get tickets at ltvb.com. Photo cre

Photos: First Look at SONGS FOR A NEW DAY, A Musical Cabaret At Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach
Ariel Bracey sings If You Believe in SONGS FOR A NEW DAY at Little Theatre of Virginia Beach. Showing in-person following COVID-19 safety measures, now through May 2. Get tickets at ltvb.com. Photo

Photos: First Look at SONGS FOR A NEW DAY, A Musical Cabaret At Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach
Avir Johnson sings Why Am I Me? in SONGS FOR A NEW DAY at Little Theatre of Virginia Beach. Showing in-person following COVID-19 safety measures, now through May 2. Get tickets at ltvb.com. Photo c

Photos: First Look at SONGS FOR A NEW DAY, A Musical Cabaret At Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach
Avir Johnson sings My Shot in SONGS FOR A NEW DAY at Little Theatre of Virginia Beach. Showing in-person following COVID-19 safety measures, now through May 2. Get tickets at ltvb.com. Photo credit

Photos: First Look at SONGS FOR A NEW DAY, A Musical Cabaret At Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach
The cast of SONGS FOR A NEW DAY at Little Theatre of Virginia Beach sings We Are the World. Showing in-person following COVID-19 safety measures, now through May 2. Get tickets at ltvb.com. Photo c

Photos: First Look at SONGS FOR A NEW DAY, A Musical Cabaret At Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach
The cast of SONGS FOR A NEW DAY at Little Theatre of Virginia Beach sings Brand New Day. Showing in-person following COVID-19 safety measures, now through May 2. Get tickets at ltvb.com. Photo cred

Photos: First Look at SONGS FOR A NEW DAY, A Musical Cabaret At Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach
The cast of SONGS FOR A NEW DAY at Little Theatre of Virginia Beach (L-R Row 1: Nick Richardson, Ariel Bracey, Avir Johnson. Row 2: Kyra Hinson, Jessica Martinez. Row 3: A. Michael Singleton, Karen Bu

Photos: First Look at SONGS FOR A NEW DAY, A Musical Cabaret At Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach
Clifford Hoffman, SONGS FOR A NEW DAY at Little Theatre of Virginia Beach. Showing in-person following COVID-19 safety measures, now through May 2. Get tickets at ltvb.com. Photo credit: Cute E''s P

Photos: First Look at SONGS FOR A NEW DAY, A Musical Cabaret At Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach
Jessica Martinez sings Wind Beneath My Wings in SONGS FOR A NEW DAY at Little Theatre of Virginia Beach. Showing in-person following COVID-19 safety measures, now through May 2. Get tickets at ltvb.co

Photos: First Look at SONGS FOR A NEW DAY, A Musical Cabaret At Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach
Jessica Martinez sings Home in SONGS FOR A NEW DAY at Little Theatre of Virginia Beach. Showing in-person following COVID-19 safety measures, now through May 2. Get tickets at ltvb.com. Photo credi

Photos: First Look at SONGS FOR A NEW DAY, A Musical Cabaret At Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach
Jessica Martinez sing Where You Are in SONGS FOR A NEW DAY at Little Theatre of Virginia Beach. Showing in-person following COVID-19 safety measures, now through May 2. Get tickets at ltvb.com. Pho

Photos: First Look at SONGS FOR A NEW DAY, A Musical Cabaret At Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach
Karen Buchheim sings Time Heals Everything in SONGS FOR A NEW DAY at Little Theatre of Virginia Beach. Showing in-person following COVID-19 safety measures, now through May 2. Get tickets at ltvb.com.

Photos: First Look at SONGS FOR A NEW DAY, A Musical Cabaret At Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach
Karen Buchheim sings I''m Still Here in SONGS FOR A NEW DAY at Little Theatre of Virginia Beach. Showing in-person following COVID-19 safety measures, now through May 2. Get tickets at ltvb.com. Pho

Photos: First Look at SONGS FOR A NEW DAY, A Musical Cabaret At Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach
Karen Buchheim in SONGS FOR A NEW DAY at Little Theatre of Virginia Beach. Showing in-person following COVID-19 safety measures, now through May 2. Get tickets at ltvb.com. Photo credit: Cute E''s P

Photos: First Look at SONGS FOR A NEW DAY, A Musical Cabaret At Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach
Karen Buchheim and A. Michael Singleton sing Friendship in SONGS FOR A NEW DAY at Little Theatre of Virginia Beach. Showing in-person following COVID-19 safety measures, now through May 2. Get tickets

Photos: First Look at SONGS FOR A NEW DAY, A Musical Cabaret At Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach
Kyra Hinson sings I Will Survive in SONGS FOR A NEW DAY at Little Theatre of Virginia Beach. Showing in-person following COVID-19 safety measures, now through May 2. Get tickets at ltvb.com. Photo

Photos: First Look at SONGS FOR A NEW DAY, A Musical Cabaret At Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach
Kyra Hinson sings Tomorrow in SONGS FOR A NEW DAY at Little Theatre of Virginia Beach. Showing in-person following COVID-19 safety measures, now through May 2. Get tickets at ltvb.com. Photo credit

Photos: First Look at SONGS FOR A NEW DAY, A Musical Cabaret At Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach
Kyra Hinson sings You''ve Got a Friend in SONGS FOR A NEW DAY at Little Theatre of Virginia Beach. Showing in-person following COVID-19 safety measures, now through May 2. Get tickets at ltvb.com. P

Photos: First Look at SONGS FOR A NEW DAY, A Musical Cabaret At Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach
A. Michael Singleton sings The Impossible Dream in SONGS FOR A NEW DAY at Little Theatre of Virginia Beach. Showing in-person following COVID-19 safety measures, now through May 2. Get tickets at ltvb

Photos: First Look at SONGS FOR A NEW DAY, A Musical Cabaret At Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach
A. Michael Singleton sings The Impossible Dream in SONGS FOR A NEW DAY at Little Theatre of Virginia Beach. Showing in-person following COVID-19 safety measures, now through May 2. Get tickets at ltvb

Photos: First Look at SONGS FOR A NEW DAY, A Musical Cabaret At Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach
A. Michael Singleton sings You''ll Never Walk Alone in SONGS FOR A NEW DAY at Little Theatre of Virginia Beach. Showing in-person following COVID-19 safety measures, now through May 2. Get tickets at l

Photos: First Look at SONGS FOR A NEW DAY, A Musical Cabaret At Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach
Nick Richardson sings Bring Him Home in SONGS FOR A NEW DAY at Little Theatre of Virginia Beach. Showing in-person following COVID-19 safety measures, now through May 2. Get tickets at ltvb.com. Ph

Photos: First Look at SONGS FOR A NEW DAY, A Musical Cabaret At Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach
Nick Richardson sings Friend Like Me in SONGS FOR A NEW DAY at Little Theatre of Virginia Beach. Showing in-person following COVID-19 safety measures, now through May 2. Get tickets at ltvb.com. Ph

Photos: First Look at SONGS FOR A NEW DAY, A Musical Cabaret At Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach
The women of SONGS FOR A NEW DAY at Little Theatre of Virginia Beach (L-R: Karen Buchheim, Ariel Bracey, Kyra Hinson, Jessica Martinez.) Showing in-person following COVID-19 safety measures, now throu


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Kate Rockwell
Kate Rockwell
Courtney Mack
Courtney Mack
Patti Murin
Patti Murin

Related Articles View More Central Virginia Stories
Virginia Stage Company Presents Season 42, A Season Like No Other Photo

Virginia Stage Company Presents Season 42, A Season Like No Other

VAFF BEYOND THE SCREEN Returns With A Live Conversation With GREYS ANATOMY and STATION 19& Photo

VAFF BEYOND THE SCREEN Returns With A Live Conversation With GREY'S ANATOMY and STATION 19 Cast And Showrunner

American Shakespeare Center Announces Return To Live Performances With HENRY V, MACBETH an Photo

American Shakespeare Center Announces Return To Live Performances With HENRY V, MACBETH and More

Jake Owen to Perform as Part Of The After Hours Concert Series This June Photo

Jake Owen to Perform as Part Of The After Hours Concert Series This June


More Hot Stories For You

  • The Fabulous Chickies Return in Concert to Benefit The Actors Fund This Month
  • Alysha Umphress, Isaac Mizrahi and More Join TAKE ME BACK TO MANHATTAN Tribute to the American Songbook
  • VIDEO: Paige Turner Joins Today's Episode of TAWKIN' WITH THE ROSES
  • Sara Bareilles, Mandy Patinkin, Ariana DeBose, Martha Plimpton, and More to Take Part in BROADWAY ACTS FOR WOMEN