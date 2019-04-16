Photo Flash: Firehouse Theater Presents ANIMAL CONTROL

Apr. 16, 2019  

ANIMAL CONTROL begins as Kim Hawkins is trying to get settled in her new job as manager of Carson County Pound when she has to cope with the mounting fallout from a complaint about a pit bull terrorizing a dog park.

This WORLD PREMIERE of Chandler Hubbard's darkly comic and troubling play is about isolation, rage, blame, and the cost of compassion.

?Tickets: $35 general admission/$25 military/$15 students, firehousetheatre.org, 804.355.2001.

Photo Credit: Tom Topinka

Arik Cullen

Donna Marie Miller, Adam Turck, Arik Cullen

Donna Marie Miller, Journey Entzminger

Donna Marie Miller



