NextStop Theatre Welcomes New Associate Artistic Directors

NextStop Theatre Company has officially announced the appointment of Charlotte La Nasa and Aria Velz as the company's new Co-Associate Artistic Directors. La Nasa and Velz join Producing Artistic Director Evan Hoffmann in leading the artistic and educational programming for the Northern Virginia-based professional theater company, which will begin its tenth professional season this Fall.

"I am so excited and honored to welcome these two inspiring young leaders to the team at NextStop," said Hoffmann. "We conducted an extensive search to find the right artists and collaborators to help us envision our next chapter. I was immediately impressed by Aria and Charlotte's talents, experience, and creativity. I have no doubt that they will bring enormous energy and fresh perspectives to our ongoing work building the premiere destination for professional theater and theater education in western Fairfax and eastern Loudoun County."

Charlotte La Nasa is a director and passionate theater maker based in the DC area. She has served as a dramaturg at Contemporary American Theater Festival, Solas Nua, Prologue Theatre Company and others. Directing credits include The Garden Script Development, Anacostia Playhouse, Rorschach Theater Company's Klecksography, Mosaic Theater Company's #Enough Festival and Shepherd University, as well as assistant directing at Olney Theater Center, Contemporary American Theater Festival and American Shakespeare Center. Her work as a playwright has been developed with Adventure Theater, and her interactive theater piece Parlor Games delighted audiences at the 4615 Housewarming Festival in December 2021. Charlotte is an alum of Sewanee: The University of the South and the intern programs at The Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center and New Dramatists.

Aria Velz is a director, dramaturg, teaching artist, and sound designer who is originally from Northern Virginia. Her extensive work has also been seen throughout DC at Theater Alliance, Keegan Theatre, Imagination Stage, Constellation Theatre Company, Flying V, 4615, and Mosaic Theater Company of DC, among others. She is a graduate of The University of the Arts, PA and was an Allen Lee Hughes Fellow at Arena Stage.

Executive Director Vicki Kile added, "Aria and Charlotte have all the skills and enthusiasm needed, both to strengthen the important work that we already do at NextStop and to help push us toward an even brighter future. We are all thrilled to have them join our team!"

NextStop Theatre Company is an award-winning professional black box theatre moments away from Reston Town Center, Historic Downtown Herndon, Dulles Airport, and the upcoming Herndon Silver Line Metro Station. The company has established a strong regional reputation for producing critically acclaimed productions and educational programs, while showcasing a wide array of local talent and arts relevant to the community.

NextStop Theatre is made possible in part by generous support from The Town of Herndon, The Ruth & Hal Launders Charitable Trust, The Nelson J. & Katherine Friant Post Foundation, Artsfairfax, The Virginia Commission for the Arts, The National Endowment for the Arts, and NextStop's loyal patrons.