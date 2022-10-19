Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Monumental Theatre Company Presents SUNDAY FUNDAY Next Month

Sunday Funday takes place November 27, 2022 at 3:00PM and 6:00PM.

Central Virginia News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 19, 2022  
Monumental Theatre Company Presents SUNDAY FUNDAY Next Month

Monumental Theatre Company will be hosting Sunday Funday, a bottomless drag cabaret for two performances on November 27, 2022. This event will feature a cast of local musical theatre talent and singing drag queens, a three-piece band, as well as bottomless signature drinks. Tickets for this event go on sale October 19, 2022. The event will take place in the black box theatre in the Ainslie Arts Center on the campus of Episcopal High School.

Sunday Funday will be hosted by Monumental Favorite Solomon Parker, as his drag persona, Echinacea Monroe. Co-Artistic Director Jimmy Mavrikes shared that, "Monumental is excited to welcome back the extremely talented Solomon Parker to our theatre! The world of drag, pop, and musical theater will collide for this high-energy, fun-filled experience." Additionally, Co-Artistic Director Michael Windsor added that, "Sunday Funday will be great for both seasoned drag show attendees and drag show newbies who will have the perfect opportunity to attend their first drag show in a familiar environment-the theatre."

The performers have generously agreed to donate 50% of their tips to Monumental Theatre Company. To tip a queen, simply extend your hand and present the bill. Please refrain from touching queens without their consent, and only offer money with your hands.

In addition to individual tickets, table tickets for Sunday Funday will also be available. Individual tickets are $30. A table for four guests can be purchased for $120. Table tickets include preferred seating and either a bottle of wine or champagne. Patrons may pay $20 for bottomless specialty drinks or $25 at the door. Individual drinks and bottles will also be available for purchase as well as a diverse selection of concessions. Please email matre@monumentaltheatre.org for more information about sponsorships.

Sunday Funday takes place November 27, 2022 at 3:00PM and 6:00PM at the Ainslie Arts Center in Alexandria, VA (3900 West Braddock Road Alexandria, VA 22304) and will run 75 minutes with no intermission. Tickets will be available online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204180®id=119&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.monumentaltheatre.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Central Virginia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 




More Hot Stories For You


VIOLET to Open at Live Arts Theater in NovemberVIOLET to Open at Live Arts Theater in November
October 19, 2022

Live Arts Theater's 2022/23 Transformations Season journeys forward with the award-winning musical VIOLET. This soaring musical pilgrimage features music by Jeanine Tesori and lyrics and book by Brian Crawley. VIOLET will have 12 performances in the Gibson Theater, November 18 through December 10, 2022.
Monumental Theatre Company Presents SUNDAY FUNDAY Next MonthMonumental Theatre Company Presents SUNDAY FUNDAY Next Month
October 19, 2022

Monumental Theatre Company will be hosting Sunday Funday, a bottomless drag cabaret for two performances on November 27, 2022. This event will feature a cast of local musical theatre talent and singing drag queens, a three-piece band, as well as bottomless signature drinks.
November And December Events Announced At The Hylton Performing Arts CenterNovember And December Events Announced At The Hylton Performing Arts Center
October 18, 2022

The Hylton Performing Arts Center continues its 2022-2023 season this November and December 2022 with exciting performances as part of Hylton Presents, Hylton Family Series, Matinee Idylls, and American Roots Series, plus performances by Hylton Center Arts Partners, Mason Arts at the Hylton Center, and a lineup of offsite workshops at Prince William Public Library locations as part of the Veterans and the Arts Initiative.
WIESENTHAL Comes to The Wells Theatre Next MonthWIESENTHAL Comes to The Wells Theatre Next Month
October 17, 2022

Virginia Stage Company and the Holocaust Commission of the United Jewish Federation of Tidewater will host writer-performer Tom Dugan at the Wells Theatre to present his one-man play about the Nazi hunter, Simon Wiesenthal.
Virginia Stage Company and Core Theatre Ensemble Team Up To Present THE TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMASVirginia Stage Company and Core Theatre Ensemble Team Up To Present THE TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMAS
October 13, 2022

Virginia Stage Company (VSC) and Core Theatre Ensemble (CTE) present Ginna Hoben's The Twelve Dates of Christmas, a hilarious contemporary comedy about the modern dating scene during the holiday season.  This season special will run in tandem with Virginia Stage Company's favorite holiday tradition of A Merry Little Christmas Carol from December 8 -18, 7 performances only!