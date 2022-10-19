Monumental Theatre Company Presents SUNDAY FUNDAY Next Month

Monumental Theatre Company will be hosting Sunday Funday, a bottomless drag cabaret for two performances on November 27, 2022. This event will feature a cast of local musical theatre talent and singing drag queens, a three-piece band, as well as bottomless signature drinks. Tickets for this event go on sale October 19, 2022. The event will take place in the black box theatre in the Ainslie Arts Center on the campus of Episcopal High School.

Sunday Funday will be hosted by Monumental Favorite Solomon Parker, as his drag persona, Echinacea Monroe. Co-Artistic Director Jimmy Mavrikes shared that, "Monumental is excited to welcome back the extremely talented Solomon Parker to our theatre! The world of drag, pop, and musical theater will collide for this high-energy, fun-filled experience." Additionally, Co-Artistic Director Michael Windsor added that, "Sunday Funday will be great for both seasoned drag show attendees and drag show newbies who will have the perfect opportunity to attend their first drag show in a familiar environment-the theatre."

The performers have generously agreed to donate 50% of their tips to Monumental Theatre Company. To tip a queen, simply extend your hand and present the bill. Please refrain from touching queens without their consent, and only offer money with your hands.

In addition to individual tickets, table tickets for Sunday Funday will also be available. Individual tickets are $30. A table for four guests can be purchased for $120. Table tickets include preferred seating and either a bottle of wine or champagne. Patrons may pay $20 for bottomless specialty drinks or $25 at the door. Individual drinks and bottles will also be available for purchase as well as a diverse selection of concessions. Please email matre@monumentaltheatre.org for more information about sponsorships.

Sunday Funday takes place November 27, 2022 at 3:00PM and 6:00PM at the Ainslie Arts Center in Alexandria, VA (3900 West Braddock Road Alexandria, VA 22304) and will run 75 minutes with no intermission. Tickets will be available online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204180®id=119&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.monumentaltheatre.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.