Mason's College of Visual and Performing Arts Receives $5M Gift from the Peterson Family Foundation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Peterson Family Foundation and George Mason University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts have announced a gift towards the reimagining of the Center for the Arts on George Mason’s Fairfax Campus. The $5 million gift will support the modernization and the renaming of the Concert Hall auditorium.



“The Peterson Family has stood behind so much of our success in building an exceptional community of artists—students, faculty, and distinguished visiting professionals—at George Mason,” President Gregory Washington said. “This latest expression of visionary generosity makes possible a much-needed reimagination of our beloved Concert Hall, magnifying George Mason University’s standing as the artistic and cultural hub of Northern Virginia.”



This gift bolsters the forthcoming capital initiative for the Center for the Arts, which aims to improve and enhance the venue’s ability to support the needs of artists, audiences, and the students and faculty of the College of Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA). The gift also contributes to Mason Now: Power the Possible—the university’s first one-billion-dollar comprehensive fundraising campaign to support student success, research, innovation, community, and stewardship.



Jon and Carolyn Peterson announced their gift during a special event in her home in support of the college’s upcoming annual benefit ARTS by George!.

“Our family’s commitment to this project is a testament to our steadfast support of Mason Arts programs from the earliest days of the Center for the Arts right up to the present,” shared Carolyn Peterson. “This gift is significant because we know it will provide our excellent students, world-class visiting artists, and the community of art lovers with a stellar Center for the Arts auditorium in which to share and experience the arts. We are honored to help move this initiative forward.”



“The Petersons’ gift is a demonstration of their belief in the distinction of Mason Arts and the contributions that CVPA makes in our region,” Dean Rick Davis said. “Their generosity will have an incredible impact on the arts community, elevating the possibilities for our student musicians, dramatic artists, dancers, and vocalists—as well as for those who work behind the scenes to learn and understand the business of creating powerful performances. We are beyond grateful, now and forever.”

Built in 1990, the venue has supported the early work of George Mason students whose careers led them to Broadway, and has hosted GRAMMY, Tony, Emmy, and Academy Award-winning artists—and U.S. Presidents.



“Carolyn’s love and dedication to the vocal arts at Mason are legendary,” adds Director of Vocal Studies Patricia Miller. “We are deeply grateful of the Peterson Family Foundation for their long history of scholarship support. Now, with this exciting new gift to help renovate our Concert Hall, they will be part of making a major impact that will inspire audiences and help prepare the coming generations of student artists.”

The Petersons’ philanthropic leadership follows Barry Dewberry and Arlene Evans’s $10 million gift to rename the Center for the Arts, upon completion of its future renovation. The Dewberry Evans gift was shared with the Mason community as part of the university’s 50th Anniversary Celebration on April 7, 2022.



Information about the initiative to fund the Center for the Arts renovation, including project costs and timeline, will be announced at a later date.

Comments