MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS to Opens at VA Rep This September

Virginia Repertory Theatre has announced the first production of their 2025-2026 season - Agatha Christie’s masterful mystery Murder on the Orient Express adapted for stage by Ken Ludwig and directed by Rick Hammerly.

Murder on the Orient Express is a suspenseful ride in which every passenger is a suspect—with the truth more complex and surprising than you could ever imagine. When the detestable Samuel Ratchett is found dead in his locked compartment, the world-renowned detective Hercule Poirot finds himself amidst a train full of suspects, each with their own hidden agendas and dark secrets. Trapped by a blizzard in the heart of the Balkans, Poirot must navigate a complex web of lies, alibis, and hidden connections, meticulously dissecting each passenger's story to uncover the truth behind the heinous crime.

“I selected Murder on the Orient Express to launch our 2025/26 Season because it captures the elegance and suspense of classic storytelling, while offering our actors and designers an ideal canvas, and our audience a thrilling journey full of mystery, humor and the unexpected.” said Artistic Director Rick Hammerly.

CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

Steaming onto the stage as the iconic Detective Hercule Poirot is Lawrence Redmond, a DC-based performer and two-time Helen Hayes award winner, making his Virginia Rep debut. His long list of suspects includes a blend of familiar favorites from Richmond and exciting debut performances. Directed by Rick Hammerly, Murder on the Orient Express features scenic design by Chris Raintree and projection design by Tennessee Dixon.

TICKETS AND PERFORMANCES

Tickets are on sale and now at www.va-rep.org or by calling the box office at (804) 282-2620.

Performances are available Thursday, Friday, and Saturdays at 7:00 PM, select Saturdays at 2PM, Sundays at 3PM, and select Wednesday evenings and matinees.

ABOUT VIRGINIA REPERTORY THEATRE

Virginia Repertory Theatre is a not-for-profit professional theater headquartered in downtown Richmond, and one of the largest performing arts organizations in Central Virginia. With programming for all ages, including the Jessie Bogese Family Series, performances are held at the Sara Belle and Neil November Theatre on the Marjorie Arenstein stage, at the historic Hanover Tavern in Hanover, VA, and in the Theatre Gym - a more intimate theatre located in the November Theatre complex.

In addition to their season programming, Virginia Rep’s Educational Team delivers professional theatre education programs to students K-12 in the Richmond area, including camps, mobile programs, workshops, and in-school enrichment.

Virginia Rep acts as a community partner by offering other theatre companies the opportunity to produce shows in the Theatre Gym free of charge, participation in the Virginia Commission for the Arts Passport Program - where recipients of Women, Infants, & Children (WIC) benefits in Virginia can access up to six free tickets per title, community ticket grants, and pay-what-you-will opportunities. The theatre is also returning sensory friendly performances and continuing their work with VirginiaVoice for audio-described performances and is now certified with KultureCity and VisitAble.