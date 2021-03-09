Local Women Prove Theatre Inspires, Empowers and Heals IN THEIR OWN WORDS: A WOMEN'S CABARET

Little Theatre of Virginia Beach makes Women's History Month more personal, by giving 12 local women the chance to tell their stories through the musicals and plays that impacted their lives, in Their Own Words: A Women's Cabaret. For these women, what they saw on stage was not just a story told with lights, sets, and costumes-- it was real. All it took was just one show to change the trajectory of their lives.

"When I was younger I loved singing, but assumed I could never be a performer. No one told me this explicitly, but I'd never seen anyone who looked like me on stage. Most of the Broadway performers I'd seen were white. Miss Saigon completely changed that for me. Seeing Lea Salonga in the lead role as Kim made me realize I absolutely could be a performer." explains cast member Cristina Loyola. "After that, I made up my mind that I never wanted anyone to think they couldn't follow their dreams, and that led me down the path to become a music educator. I wanted to inspire that passion and drive in others. Now I'm an elementary music teacher!"

Just as the cast of the women's cabaret connected with onstage characters, they hope sharing their personal stories will make a difference to other women and girls. Cast member Charity Robinson shared, "If you are a young girl in the arts, and you look like me, or you're just not what fits into the box people expect, keep going. Keep pushing. You are meant to break the box! Bust it all the way open. Show them who you are and what you can do!"

Some of the performers remind us how far the feminist movement has come. "The story of 9 to 5 showed how women could band together to run a major company even better than the men put in charge of it. The songs and the story show the empowerment of women," said cast member Missy Sullivan. Castmate Alyssa Sortino recognizes there is still work to do. "The changes we see in our lifetime are often bought with the blood and sweat of our predecessors. Know that our generation fights for a better world for you and for all women. Promise us to do the same when it's your turn," said Sortino.

The songs and monologues in Their Own Words: A Women's Cabaret also speak to theatre's power to heal. "Hearing the musical Dear Evan Hansen and seeing myself on stage in the characters of Evan and Connor aided in my mental health recovery," shares cast member Emma Staicer. "The constant messaging of 'You will be found' and 'You are not alone' is something I try to live by. This musical showed me that even in the darkest times, I will find a way out."

Even with stages dark across the country, the messages of plays and musicals cannot be silenced. Their Own Words: A Women's Cabaret is Little Theatre of Virginia Beach's way of giving the community a message of hope for a brighter tomorrow.

Watch Their Own Words: A Women's Cabaret online only from March 12 through March 28. Showtimes are Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 2:30pm and 7:30pm, and Sundays at 2:30pm. All times are in EST. Tickets are on sale now at ltvb.booktix.com. Single tickets are $15 and family tickets are $25. Season ticket holders may contact the box office at 757-428-9233 or boxoffice@ltvb.com for access. Ticket sales end one hour before showtime.