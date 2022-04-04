Lady A Will Perform at the Meadow Event Park In Doswell, Virginia in July

Country music trio Lady A will perform as part of the After Hours Concert Series at The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia on Friday, July 29th. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8, 2022, at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for $26 until April 14th while supplies last.

Over the course of their decade-plus career, Lady A has become one of the 21st century's premier vocal groups, blending deeply felt emotions with classic Country sounds. As a Country-radio staple, the trio has amassed record-breaking success ushering in 10 No. One hits with more than 18 million album units and 34 million tracks sold and nearly 5 billion digital streams. Charles Kelley, Dave Haywood and Hillary Scott earned the biggest first week streams of their career with their critically acclaimed No. One album OCEAN that has been touted as "the finest album of the band's career" (Nashville Scene).

Known for their 9X Platinum hit "Need You Now" which is the highest certified song by a Country group, they have earned ACM and CMA "Vocal Group of the Year" trophies three years in a row and countless other honors including seven GRAMMY awards, Billboard Music Awards, People's Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards and a Tony Award nod.

Season Passes for the After Hours Concert Series at The Meadow Event Park are currently available. Season passes grant access to every show in the upcoming After Hours Concert Series season and can be purchased at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com/season-passes. Already on sale are Fitz and The Tantrums & St. Paul and The Broken Bones (Alt.102.1's Big Field Day) on June 5th, K95 Countryfest with Cole Swindell and Dustin Lynch on June 17th & 18th, Chris Lane on July 2nd, Brothers Osborne on July 14th, Incubus with Sublime With Rome on July 30th, Sam Hunt on September 3rd, Jake Owen on September 16th, Boyz II Men on September 17th, and the Goo Goo Dolls on September 20th. Additional shows are expected to be announced soon for the 2022 concert season.

Tickets for Lady A on July 29th at After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10:00 AM at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of $26 Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only while supplies last. Gates open at 5:00 PM; show starts at 6:00 PM. This event is rain or shine. No refunds. After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park is located at 13191 Dawn Blvd, Doswell, VA 23047.