LONG DAY’S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT Comes to the Carol Piersol Stage at Firehouse Theatre

Cadence will present Eugene O’ Neill’s Long Day’s Journey Into Night September 26 through October 11, 2025, for ten performances on the Carol Piersol Stage at Firehouse Theatre. Recognized as one of the greatest plays in the history of theatre, this production explores themes that resonate today despite being written in the early 1940’s. The masterwork was produced and published in 1956 after O’Neill’s death in 1953 and won a Tony Award for best play in 1957. O’Neill was also posthumously awarded the 1957 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

The explosive and emotional play takes place on a single day in the summer of 1912 with the Tyrones, a dysfunctional family of four, each struggling with their own addiction, illness, shortcomings and blame. The setting is the Tyrone’s summer seaside home in Connecticut. The four main characters that make up this semi-autobiographical are representations of O'Neill, his older brother, and their parents.

Each character plays their part in a complex and honest examination conflict, family relationships, not only how they see each other, but themselves as well. Regrets, moral flaws and blame are authentic and relatable themes which make this play compelling, heartbreaking and timeless.

This production is directed by Rusty Wilson and features Matt Radford Davies* as James Tyrone Sr., Robin Arthur as Mary Tyrone, Axle Burtness as Jamie Tyrone, Trace Coles as Edmund Tyrone and Ruby Joy Garcia plays the role of Cathleen.

This production is dedicated to the memory of Carol Piersol, the beloved Founding Artistic Director of Firehouse. Audience members who attend the September 28 performance are invited to enjoy a special post-performance talkback with Christopher Corts, Director Rusty Wilson, and the cast on Sunday, September 28 after the 2pm showing. Cadence is proud to partner with CultureWorks on artoberVA 2025 and will offer a pay-what-you-will performance on Thursday, October 2.

*Member of Actor’s Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the U.S.A.