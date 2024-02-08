Harry Christophers Returns For The First Time As Conductor Laureate To Lead The Handel And Haydn Society

Harry is back! The Handel and Haydn Society's beloved Artistic Director for more than a decade will return to lead the historic organization for the first time as Conductor Laureate. Christophers will take the baton as the orchestra and chorus perform works by Haydn, Mozart and H+H premieres from female composers Raffaella Aleotti (1570-1646) and Hildegard von Bingen (1098-1179).

This performance will mark the first time H+H has performed works by Aleotti. H+H will be joined by acclaimed soloists soprano Joélle Harvey, mezzo-soprano Helen Charlston, tenor Aaron Sheehan, and bass-baritone Matthew Brook. The performances will take place February 23 + 25, 2024 at Symphony Hall. Tickets are on sale now at HandelandHaydn.org.

Harry has selected an array of beautiful choral works for these performances including Haydn's crowd pleasing Symphony No. 49, La passione. Harry also chose a pair of masterpieces from Mozart, Vesperae solennes de confessore (The Solemn Evening of the Confessor), and Mass in C Major, Coronation.

As an added treat for the audience, H+H will perform works from Hildegard von Bingen and Raffaella Aleotti. Known as the patron saint of musicians and the founder of scientific natural history in Germany, Hildegard von Bingen was a prodigy who spent much of her life in German monasteries. H+H will perform her chants O filie Israhel (O Daughter of Israel) and Flos campi (A Flower of the Field) as well as two of Raphaella Aleotti's motets from Song of Songs: Vidi speciosam (I Saw Beautiful) and Surge propera amica mea (Get up soon my friend). All of these works are H+H premieres.

“It will be a joy to once again take the stage at Symphony Hall and see all of the wonderful friends I have made during my time with H+H,” said Harry Christophers, Handel and Haydn Society Conductor Laureate. “We have put together an ambitious and beautiful program, complete with a few gems that we somehow never took on during my time with H+H.”

Christophers was appointed Artistic Director at H+H in 2009, the 13th artistic director in the organization's history. During his tenure, the organization was transformed. H+H continued to grow and be regarded as one of the finest Baroque and Classical ensembles in the nation. Christophers led the organization through its 2015 Bicentennial. He hired more than 60% of the current roster of musicians, whom he led in 15 commercial recordings, the most of any H+H artistic director. Under Christophers, there was an increase in touring, sharing the H+H magic with audiences at Tanglewood and in New York City.

Between performances, Harry Christophers will be taking some time to train the next generation of professional choral members. Christophers will work with members of the Handel and Haydn Society Youth Choruses as they prepare for their Spring Concert. He will lead a workshop and question and answer session on February 24th for the young singers. Christophers has a long relationship with the H+H Youth Choruses and helped champion the program during his tenure as Artistic Director.

Individual tickets and subscription packages are still available with access to the best seats at great savings and may be purchased by calling 617-262.1815 or visiting www.handelandhaydn.org.

About the Handel and Haydn Society

Boston's Grammy-winning Handel and Haydn Society is dedicated to performing Baroque and Classical music with a freshness, a vitality, and a creativity that inspires all ages. H+H has been captivating audiences for 209 consecutive seasons (the most of any performing arts organization in the United States). Today, H+H's Orchestra and Chorus delight more than 50,000 listeners annually with a nine-week subscription series at Boston Symphony Hall and other leading venues. Through the Karen S. and George D. Levy Education Program, H+H supports seven youth choirs of singers in grades 2-12 and provides thousands of complimentary tickets to students and communities throughout Boston, ensuring the joy of music is accessible to all. H+H's numerous free community concerts include an annual commemoration of the original 1863 Emancipation Proclamation concert on December 31. H+H has released 16 CDs on the Coro label and has toured nationally and internationally. In all these ways, H+H fulfills its mission to inspire the intellect, touch the heart, elevate the soul, and connect us with our shared humanity through transformative experiences with Baroque and Classical music.