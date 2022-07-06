GET THE LED OUT Comes to Atlantic Union Bank After Hours Next Month

Get The Led Out, A Celebration of "The Mighty Zep", will perform as part of Atlantic Union Bank After Hours on Friday, August 12, 2022 at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 8, 2022 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for $16 until July 14th while supplies last.

From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out (GTLO) has captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage. The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians, intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live, like you've never heard before. Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, GTLO re-create the songs in all their depth and glory with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed. When you hear three guitars on the album...GTLO delivers three guitarists on stage. No wigs or fake English accents, GTLO brings what the audience wants...a high energy Zeppelin concert with an honest, heart-thumping intensity.

Get The Led Out offers a strong focus on Led Zeppelin's pivotal early years. They touch on the deeper cuts that were seldom if ever heard in concert. GTLO also includes a special acoustic set, with Zep favorites "Tangerine", and the "Battle of Evermore" being performed in its original instrumentation.

A Get The Led Out concert mimics the "light and shade" that are the embodiment of "The Mighty Zep." Whether it's the passion and fury with which they deliver the blues-soaked, groove-driven rock anthems, it's their attention to detail and nuance that makes a Get The Led Out performance a truly awe-inspiring event!

Tickets for Get The Led Out on August 12th at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park go on sale Friday, July 8 at 10:00 AM at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of $16 Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only while supplies last. Gates open at 5:00 PM; show starts at 6:00 PM. This event is rain or shine. No refunds. After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park is located at 13191 Dawn Blvd, Doswell, VA 23047.