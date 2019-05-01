Dog Stuff Presents the World Premiere of Dada Deconstruction WRONG CHOPPED At Firehouse

You've heard the whispers on the wind, now hear the official announcement on the wind! Firehouse Theatre presents the World Premiere of WRONG CHOPPED -- a dada deconstruction of reality television cooking competitions, the theatrical form, and time and space itself.



WRONG CHOPPED -- a legally distinct parody of the Food Network's "Chopped" -- finds four culinary heroes engaged in all-out kitchen warfare to win ten thousand big ones and the coveted title of Chopped Champion-all under the watchful eye of Ted Allen, who may or may not be an all-consuming inversion of the good in this world. Our four noble chefs must contend with baffling ingredients, spurious judges, and the reality-bending power of the humble Egg. Will they prevail? Will they even survive?



WRONG CHOPPED is a production of DOG STUFF, a new theatre company that puts the "FUN" in "prodUciNg original experimental comedies (F). After November's successful workshop of WRONG CHOPPED, DOG STUFF is psyched to present a re-worked, re-invigorated world premiere that we still recommend you get a little drunk before checking out.



Featuring:

JOHN MINCKS as Ted Allen

Tyler Stevens as Chef Jenny Brackish

CHELSEA MATKINS as Chef Darude "Blaze" O' Ronald

CHELSEA'S BROTHER, CHANDLER MATKINS as Chef Bolton Kane

DOUG BLACKBURN as Judge Marlas Jones

ABBEY KINCHELOE as Judge Cardinal Bigsauce

TARA MALAKA as Daniel Craig

PAYTON SLAUGHTER as The Cameraperson

And of course, DANTE PIRO as Goo Henry. We forgot him in the last press release, but we swear: he's totally in this play.

Production Team:

Director - Connor Scully

Stage Manager - Breezy Potter

Production Manager - Chris Foote

Video - Charlie Belt

Props - Ben Burke

Costumes - Willa Piro

WRONG CHOPPED runs from Friday, May 17 to Saturday, June 8! Tickets are 22$ General Admission and 12$ for students!

Performances:

Fri, May 17 @ 7:30pm (preview)

Sat, May 18 @ 7:30pm

Fri, May 24 @ 7:30pm

Sat, May 25 @ 7:30pm

Sun May 26 @ 4pm

Fri May 31 @ 7:30pm

Sat June 1 @ 7:30pm

Fri June 7 @ 7:30pm

Sat, June 8 @ 7:30pm





Related Articles Shows View More Central Virginia Stories

More Hot Stories For You