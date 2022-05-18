Creative Cauldron Receives Ross Roberts Fund For The Arts Grant From Community Fund For Northern Virginia

Creative Cauldron was recently awarded a 2022 Ross Roberts Fund for the Arts grant from the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia. The grant will fund a new bi-lingual teaching artist staff position, helping Creative Cauldron expand its program outreach to Spanish-speaking families and patrons in its service area.

Creative Cauldron Founder and Producing Artistic Director Laura Connors Hull commented on the impact that the grant will have on the organization: "This Ross Roberts Grant will help us begin an exciting new chapter in our history. Through it we will be able to better serve Spanish-speaking families by providing bi-lingual programming. We celebrate the rich diversity of stories and culture that flourish in our Northern Virginia community."

Creative Cauldron has been actively involved in efforts to become more diverse and inclusive, with an expanded community reach. Two JEDI (Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion) committees, one artistic and one board led, were created to help Creative Cauldron leadership articulate its values and create strategic goals for achieving them. Creating a new bi-lingual teaching artist position was a direct result of this work and evaluation.

The bi-lingual teaching artist will become a member of Creative Cauldron's artistic staff and will play a key role in educational programming, with a view to make them more accessible to students who live in households where Spanish is the primary language spoken. The teaching artist will begin work this summer with Creative Cauldron's Arts Adventure Camp programs, helping create a bi-lingual approach to daily activities in drama, music, and visual art, and facilitating scholarships for students in nearby Fairfax County elementary schools. The teaching artist will also work with Creative Cauldron's signature Learning Theater and Musical Theater Ensembles.

A full job description is posted on Creative Cauldron's website and applications are currently being accepted at jobs@creativecauldron.org