Creative Cauldron Receives ArtsFairfax Ticket/Transportation Subsidy Grant

Creative Cauldron was awarded an ArtsFairfax Ticket/Transportation Subsidy Grant to further support "Artes Para Todos," an initiative that provides young people attending Fairfax County Title One schools year-round after school drama and arts workshops. Creative Cauldron was awarded an Arts Fairfax Project grant earlier this year. Artes Para Todos specifically reaches English learners and young people from homes where Spanish is the first language spoken. In addition to the after-school workshops, participating students and their families receive complimentary tickets to Creative Cauldron's family-friendly productions throughout the year, and students are offered free or reduced tuition for spring break and summer camps.

The project is led by Creative Cauldron's bi-lingual Artistic Associate, Lenny Mendez. Lenny is a local actor and teaching artist who is first generation Latina with deep roots in the greater Falls Church Community. Speaking about the project Mendez stated: "This project has given me a home. I get to do meaningful work that makes a difference in my very own community. I feel very fortunate to be able to help my kid's families with translating, understanding, giving out resources, introducing new activities for the whole family to do, and providing a safe space where everyone feels welcome."

Creative Cauldron's project partners for "Artes Para Todos" are Second Story, a local non-profit serving at-risk youth in Fairfax County, and Westlawn Elementary School, a Title One School where 75% of the students from households where English is spoken as a second language. Speaking about the grant award Creative Cauldron Founding Artistic Director, Laura Connors Hull, praised: "Having additional funding to help provide access to families via free tickets to performances and transportation helps to remove barriers that keep some members of our community from enjoying and participating in the arts on a regular basis. We know from experience the positive impact that the arts can have on young people and are thrilled to be able to reach these underserved families."

The "Artes Para Todos" project is part of Creative Cauldron's JEDI (Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion) goals to reach a wider, more diverse sector of its community. Creative Cauldron also received a Community Fund for Northern Virginia Ross Roberts Fund for the Arts grant to support these goals over the next few years.