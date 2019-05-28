Creative Cauldron Presents BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Creative Cauldron closes out its 10th season of award-winning theater with Disney's Beauty and the Beast. In the same spirit of its highly acclaimed Wizard of Oz, Creative Cauldron will tackle the iconic Disney musical Beauty and the Beast, with creativity and simplicity, knowing what is most essential is the story at its heart. "It's our biggest and perhaps most innovative production to date, with a twenty-seven member cast that is bristling with talent," said Producing Director Laura Connors Hull. Disney's Beauty and the Beast tells the story of Belle, who is captured by the grisly and fearsome Beast. The only way for the Beast to become human again is if he learns to love and be loved in return. Disney's Beauty and the Beast runs June 6 - 23 at Creative Cauldron, Falls Church, 410 South Maple Avenue. Performances are Thursdays at 7:30PM, Fridays at 7:30PM, Saturdays at 2;00 PM and 7:30PM, and Sundays at 2:00PM & 7:00PM. Press Night is Saturday, June 8th at 7:30 pm.

Veteran Creative Cauldron artist, Matt Conner, who most recently premiered his critically acclaimed musical premiere, On Air, with his artistic partner Stephen Gregory Smith, directs Beauty and the Beast, guiding the largest cast in Creative Cauldron's history. Also lending their creative talents are Music Director, Leigh Delano, Scenic/Costumer Designer, Margie Jervis, and Lighting Designer, Lynn Joslin.

Making their Creative Cauldron debuts in the leading roles are Eleanor Todd as Belle and Wyn Delano as the Beast. Todd was most recently seen in Amazing Grace (National Tour, dir. Gabriel Barre); Parade (Keegan Theatre, Helen Hayes Nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress); Passion (Signature); Camelot (Shakespeare Theatre Co.); Big Fish (Keegan); War Paint (Developmental Lab, dir. Michael Greif); Beyond Words (NYMF); and Liberty's Secret (Amazon Prime). Making his Creative Cauldron debut, Delano has performed at Ford's Theatre (Into The Woods), First Stage (A Civil War Christmas), Keegan Theatre (Parade), and recently toured the country as part of the first National Tour of the Broadway Musical Amazing Grace.

Rounding out the cast are principle characters Ryan Manning (Gaston), Chris Rudy (LeFou) Will Stevenson (Maurice), Mikey Bevarelli (Cogsworth), Joshua Simon (Lumiere), Jennifer Pagnard (Mrs. Potts), Gabriela Simmons-Robles (Chip), Karen Kelleher (Madame De La Grande Bouche/Wardrobe), Candice Shedd-Thompson (Babette), and Sylverne Groomes (Monsieur D'Arque). Other ensemble members include: Alison Bradbury (Ensemble/Silly Girl), Noah Beye (Ensemble/Lumiere u/s), Gabriel Brown (Ensemble/Silly Girl), Katie Culligan (Ensemble/Silly Girl/Babette Understudy), Garrett Matthews (Ensemble), Jessi Shull (Ensemble/Dance Captain), and Carl L. Williams (Ensemble).

Members of Creative Cauldron's Musical Theater Pre-Professional Training Program,also join the cast. The ensemble, which is a competitive program geared for young adults ages 13 - 18, includes Constance Meade, Talia Cutler, Enola Danewitz, Owen Thiebert, Jonah Uffelman, Mai Gabra, Morgan Beltson, and Madeline Aldana.

Tickets for Disney's Beauty and the Beast may be purchased on-line at www.creativecauldron.org or by calling 703-436-9948.





