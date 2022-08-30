Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

City Winery Boston Announces COME TOGETHER – A NIGHT OF BEATLES MAGIC, MYSTERY, & HISTORY

The evening will be a Magical History Tour for fans eager to learn more about how rock's most iconic band changed the world. 

Central Virginia News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 30, 2022  

City Winery Boston Announces COME TOGETHER – A NIGHT OF BEATLES MAGIC, MYSTERY, & HISTORY

Legendary Boston radio personality and Beatle historian Cha-Chi Loprete has teamed up with award-winning magician John Logan to create Come Together: A Night of Beatles Magic, Mystery & History at City Winery Boston on Monday, September 12 - which was 58 years to the night The Beatles performed at the Boston Garden in 1964.

The evening will be a Magical History Tour for fans eager to learn more about how rock's most iconic band changed the world. This multimedia experience includes Logan's innovative Beatles inspired magic, in addition to stories and images from the night the Beatles performed at the Boston Garden in 1964. The Fab Four festivities also include an opportunity for patrons to prove they aren't fools on the hill with trivia challenges and prizes including original Beatles vinyl courtesy of Cheap Thrills Music & More of Dedham MA, Red Sox tickets, and other great gems.

Cha-Chi Loprete is a first-generation Beatles fan and longtime host of Breakfast with The Beatles radio broadcast heard weekly in three New England States and around the world! In his forty years in broadcasting, Loprete has interviewed Paul, George, and Ringo many times as well as historic figures from The Beatles' inner circle and beyond, including George Martin, Pete Best, Yoko Ono, Peter Asher, and many others. Loprete also hosted and narrated 5 sold-out Beatle inspired performances with the world-renowned Boston Pops Orchestra and hosts the popular podcast "Get Back to The Beatles with Cha-Chi Loprete!"

John Logan is an international keynote speaker and award-winning magician who received a standing ovation on America's Got Talent. He's the producer and host of the popular Magic with The Beatles show, which blends magic, stories, audience interaction, and media to share how The Beatles created some of history's most magical and iconic moments. In addition, he's also the founder of the Impossible is Just a Word program where he presents at leadership conferences to help executives learn more about perception, innovation, and teamwork. The media also nicknamed John the "Team Magician" for the New England Patriots where millions of people would watch him perform for the players every week on social media. As an on-air personality and entrepreneur, he's been featured at TEDx, in Forbes, on ABC News, NBC, and ESPN, and can be seen at clubs, theaters, and conferences across the country.

Come Together - A Night of Beatles Magic, Mystery & History at City Winery Boston takes place Monday September 12, Doors will open at 5:00 PM, Show at 6:30 PM. For tickets and information, visit citywinery.com/boston. City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Central Virginia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 




More Hot Stories For You


Cast Announced For THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK at Mill Mountain TheatreCast Announced For THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK at Mill Mountain Theatre
August 30, 2022

Trinkle MainStage plays are back at Mill Mountain Theatre featuring the incredibly powerful and true story based on the famed diary of a young girl, The Diary of Anne Frank.
Virginia Children's Theatre Announces Scholarship RecipientsVirginia Children's Theatre Announces Scholarship Recipients
August 25, 2022

Producing Artistic Director Brett J. Roden, the staff and board of Virginia Children's Theatre (VCT) are pleased to announce the recipients of the annual scholarships awarded by VCT. Ben Armstrong will receive the Sarabeth Hammond Scholarship and Ronin Ramey will receive the ARD Properties Scholarship for the 2022-2023 Season. 
Summer Stars Camp For The Performing Arts Helps 100 Students Become Leaders Through Arts EducationSummer Stars Camp For The Performing Arts Helps 100 Students Become Leaders Through Arts Education
August 25, 2022

“This is a place where I can open up, sing and dance with people who make me feel welcomed into a new world.”  Those are the words of 15-year-old Azure from Brockton, MA, summing up the feelings of the nearly 100 campers who attended the tuition free Summer Stars Camp for the Performing Arts earlier this month in Gill, MA.
Washington Improv Theater Marks 25 Years With Studio Theatre ResidencyWashington Improv Theater Marks 25 Years With Studio Theatre Residency
August 24, 2022

As it embarks on its 25th anniversary season, Washington Improv Theater (WIT) will begin a year-long residency at Studio Theatre. WIT will mount six productions (listed below) in three separate performance spaces within the newly renovated Studio facility, in addition to the free, weekly, 12-years-and-running Harold Night series which will move to Wednesday nights.
East Boston Latin Music Festival Set To Take Place In Breman Street Park, September 10East Boston Latin Music Festival Set To Take Place In Breman Street Park, September 10
August 22, 2022

On Saturday, September 10, 2022, ZUMIX and Sen. Lydia Edwards' office will present The East Boston Latin Music Festival: “Sonidos de la Gente” for free in Bremen Street Park in East Boston from 1PM – 6:30PM.